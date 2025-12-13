The Charming, Vintage Kitchenware To Keep An Eye Out For At Your Local Thrift Shop

Vintage items are the pieces are the best way to personalize your kitchen – especially if you're working on designing the retro kitchen of our dreams. Even if kitchen design trends come and go, vintage treasures are never outdated. Plus, it's exciting to hunt for them — and you can usually buy them at a bargain. Lately, there's an especially charming item to add to your list of best finds for a vintage kitchen: pie keepers. But not just any pie keepers, the beautiful and artistic pie keepers from Caldas da Rainha in Portugal.

Pie keepers are ceramic pie covers, often sold as a set with pie plates. They maintain a pie's freshness by locking out air and moisture, which will quickly turn a crust soggy and begin to spoil fillings with bacteria over time. If you make pies, you likely have some form of this, but modern pie keepers have gotten, frankly, boring. They're often plastic, clear containers with a solid-colored lid. The reason so many people are re-embracing vintage kitchen items is to find more decorative versions of the staples we need and cozy up our kitchens — and Caldas da Rainha pie keepers do just that.

Caldas da Rainha pie keepers are a specific style known as "louça das Caldas," and they are decorative in the most stunning way: the Portuguese tradition of fashioning these ceramic sets to look like pies themselves, or collections of other fruits or foods. If you peruse flea markets, antique and vintage shops, secondhand stores, and resale sites like Etsy and eBay, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon one.