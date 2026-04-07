This Popular Sliced Bread Is Sold At Costco, But Customers Say You Should Keep It Out Of Your Cart
Costco is an excellent store for stocking up on staples, from frozen meals encompassing almost every cuisine to frozen pizzas. However, its bread aisle is also noteworthy. Not only will you find items like bagels and English muffins, but also all of the sandwich bread you need to make your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and lunchtime favorites.
When Tasting Table looked at Costco's sliced bread selection, some options were worth buying, while others should simply be avoided. One popular brand, Dave's Killer Bread, offered a white sandwich bread that was simply not worth picking up while shopping there, according to customer reviews. While the brand makes top-notch English muffins, its White Bread Done Right carried less favor among customers. Besides receiving a low rating on the Costco website, customers have complained about this bread's texture and dryness and noted that the quality has gone downhill over time. All of these factors make this one bread you're better off skipping.
What customers have to say about this sub-par bread
As with most poorly rated products, customers had a lot to say about this Dave's Killer Bread product on social media. "I don't care much for the way it sticks to the roof of my mouth," said one user on a Reddit thread about it. "Yeah this bread is way overhyped," another user said on the same thread. Perhaps one of the biggest problems with buying this bread at Costco specifically is that you're left with a Costco-sized portion if you end up not liking it. It sells a two-count bag of bread, giving you 48 ounces total of subpar white bread that's better off turned into croutons than eaten with your favorite sandwich fillings.
Customers seem to dislike this bread more than others in the Dave's Killer Bread lineup. "The seeded whole grain varieties are really tasty, the white bread is definitely not worth buying though," one Reddit user pointed out. However, the White Bread Done Right isn't the only one in its arsenal to get poor reviews from customers. In a Tasting Table roundup of cinnamon raisin breads, our reviewer found its Raisin' the Roof bread to be a major skip. In short, this might just be a brand you're better off buying in small portions, deciding whether you like it, and then investing in a Costco-sized package of it.