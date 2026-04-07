This Popular Sliced Bread Is Sold At Costco, But Customers Say You Should Keep It Out Of Your Cart

As with most poorly rated products, customers had a lot to say about this Dave's Killer Bread product on social media. "I don't care much for the way it sticks to the roof of my mouth," said one user on a Reddit thread about it. "Yeah this bread is way overhyped," another user said on the same thread. Perhaps one of the biggest problems with buying this bread at Costco specifically is that you're left with a Costco-sized portion if you end up not liking it. It sells a two-count bag of bread, giving you 48 ounces total of subpar white bread that's better off turned into croutons than eaten with your favorite sandwich fillings.

Customers seem to dislike this bread more than others in the Dave's Killer Bread lineup. "The seeded whole grain varieties are really tasty, the white bread is definitely not worth buying though," one Reddit user pointed out. However, the White Bread Done Right isn't the only one in its arsenal to get poor reviews from customers. In a Tasting Table roundup of cinnamon raisin breads, our reviewer found its Raisin' the Roof bread to be a major skip. In short, this might just be a brand you're better off buying in small portions, deciding whether you like it, and then investing in a Costco-sized package of it.