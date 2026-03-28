5 Best Sliced Breads At Costco, And 2 To Avoid

There are people in this world who would tell you that unless you bake your own loaves at home, you are doing bread a great injustice. However, we believe that sliced bread is convenient, economical, and, if you know which brands to buy, downright tasty. Plus, it's the saving grace of those with busy schedules and/or multiple kids.

If you have a Costco membership, then you're in luck; the store carries several wonderful brands of sliced bread at budget-friendly prices. Even if you can't finish this bulk bread before its expiration date, you can freeze, thaw, and reheat it later. We've turned to customer reviews to discern which sliced breads at Costco are worth buying, as well as which you should avoid.

In curating this list, we chose a variety of breads — including whole wheat, multigrain, sourdough, and white — that have received substantial attention from customers online. We recommended products that were heavily praised with descriptors like "soft" and "complex in flavor." We discouraged buying products that customers have often described as unreliable, stale, or gummy.

Before gathering your shopping bags, we encourage you to check Costco's website or call ahead to see which products are available in your area. The sliced bread selection at a Costco in Portland, Oregon, is not the same as that at a Costco in Miami, Florida. Regional bakeries are, after all, regional, even if they supply to big-box stores like Costco. You can find more information on methodology at the end of this article.