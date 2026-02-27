7 Store-Bought Cinnamon Raisin Breads, Ranked From Worst To Best

Sure, you can always use a standard piece of white bread or wheat bread to make your toast in the morning, or you can make your dish feel a bit more upscale with some sourdough bread. But ultimately, if you want to taste more than just bread and butter, you'll have to add any additional flavors you want on your own. This is why you might want to consider upgrading to cinnamon raisin bread to make your mornings sweeter. No, these flavored breads aren't cake, but they tend to be sweeter than standard bread, and they're infused with the flavor of cinnamon. Add in real raisins for an extra touch of sweetness and a slight chewiness, and it's clear why this type of bread is such a popular option.

I've tasted seven different store-bought cinnamon raisin breads to help you figure out which brands are worth trying and which you can skip entirely. Chances are, you'll find a lot of these brands at your local grocery store as well. I evaluated each bread on its flavor, in which I looked for a balanced sweetness and perceptible cinnamon flavor, as well as texture, where I preferred softer, more pliable breads. Then I ranked them, starting with my least favorite and working my way to the best. Give some of the best-ranked brands a try for yourself if you're looking for a sweeter start to your day.