The Worst Store-Bought Cinnamon Raisin Bread Comes From A Popular Brand
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Some foods are about utility, and others are about pleasure. Sometimes, food can straddle both arenas, both tasty and wholesome. But, when it comes to cinnamon raisin bread, the fundamental concept is pleasure-centric — not as sweet as a pastry but more exciting than regular toast. To that end, cinnamon raisin bread's main job is to taste good, which is why Raisin' the Roof Bread by Dave's Killer Bread brand placed last in Tasting Table's ranking of seven store-bought cinnamon raisin breads.
Ordinarily, we're digging Dave's Killer Bread – a nutrition-forward brand focusing on dense whole grains and hearty, real ingredients. While we wanted to like this wholesome loaf, its cinnamon raisin bread ultimately misses the mark on both flavor and texture (all utility, no pleasure). Chiefly, we're missing the promised "cinnamon" factor. As our taste-tester notes, "I could barely taste any cinnamon at all. The raisins were there, offering a nice textural element to the loaf, but with the lack of strong cinnamon flavor, they just felt out of place." On texture, it's dry and far too dense. Still, loaded with 9 grams of whole grains and no high fructose corn syrup, this can be a good choice for foodies looking for a healthier loaf. Just don't set your flavor expectations very high. Customer reviews posted to the official Dave's Killer Bread website echo our criticisms, writing, "Very dry," and "No flavor, no cinnamon taste, rather bland and boring."
Dave's Killer Bread's Raisin' the Roof Bread is a major skip
Elsewhere online, Amazon customer reviews agree, writing, "Big disappointment. Didn't have much flavor," "It's too firm," and "Worst cinnamon, raisin bread I have ever [tried]!!!" Walmart customers chime in, "[B]urnt, dry tasteless loaf of bread. Ugh!" Multiple commenters mention that the recipe appears to have changed, and by their count, it isn't a change for the better.
It's a drag, considering many other offerings in the Dave's Killer Bread oeuvre are such hits, giving a good name to nutrition loaves. A Reddit thread in r/nutrition dedicated to the brand praises its "superior" fiber, protein, and whole ingredients compared to other popular grocery store offerings, which leave them hungry after an hour or two. As one foodie writes, "Mostly it just tastes good," and another recommends the "21 Whole Grains and Seeds (the kelly green package –easily the tastiest variety in my humble opinion)." Alas, the same praises cannot be extended to that bottom-of-the-heap Raisin' the Roof Bread.
For the tastiest cinnamon raisin bread, foodies should stick to Trader Joe's Cinnamon Raisin Sliced Bread — the product that took first-place in our ranking for its standout moist, plush texture, edging into pastry territory. Plus, an 18-ounce loaf costs $4.99, compared to $6.49 for an 18-ounce loaf of Dave's disappointing candidate. Or, if you're feeling ambitious, you could try your hand at making a loaf of homemade cinnamon raisin bread with the help of our recipe.