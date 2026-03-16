The Worst Store-Bought Cinnamon Raisin Bread Comes From A Popular Brand

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Some foods are about utility, and others are about pleasure. Sometimes, food can straddle both arenas, both tasty and wholesome. But, when it comes to cinnamon raisin bread, the fundamental concept is pleasure-centric — not as sweet as a pastry but more exciting than regular toast. To that end, cinnamon raisin bread's main job is to taste good, which is why Raisin' the Roof Bread by Dave's Killer Bread brand placed last in Tasting Table's ranking of seven store-bought cinnamon raisin breads.

Ordinarily, we're digging Dave's Killer Bread – a nutrition-forward brand focusing on dense whole grains and hearty, real ingredients. While we wanted to like this wholesome loaf, its cinnamon raisin bread ultimately misses the mark on both flavor and texture (all utility, no pleasure). Chiefly, we're missing the promised "cinnamon" factor. As our taste-tester notes, "I could barely taste any cinnamon at all. The raisins were there, offering a nice textural element to the loaf, but with the lack of strong cinnamon flavor, they just felt out of place." On texture, it's dry and far too dense. Still, loaded with 9 grams of whole grains and no high fructose corn syrup, this can be a good choice for foodies looking for a healthier loaf. Just don't set your flavor expectations very high. Customer reviews posted to the official Dave's Killer Bread website echo our criticisms, writing, "Very dry," and "No flavor, no cinnamon taste, rather bland and boring."