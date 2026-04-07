For A Durable Countertop That Only Gets Better With Age, Choose This Material
Fans of eclectic homewares may recognize soapstone from those carved giraffe figurines at World Market. But, this do-it-all material is for more than charming tchotchkes. Calling all eco-conscious, aesthetically-minded home cooks with a penchant for timeless design: We're shining the spotlight on soapstone.
Soapstone is quarried from the ground, a tough, durable, organic metamorphic rock made from talc and other minerals. When it first comes out of the earth, soapstone is gray. Its signature charcoal color is brought out by oxidation, a process which naturally occurs over time – meaning your countertops will only get more beautiful as the years go on. Aging and wear improve its look, and thanks to that durability, soapstone countertops are a solid choice for foodies who cook a lot. For the prettiest look, regular oiling (roughly once a month) can help expedite that oxidation, as well as make it happen uniformly across the entire surface of the countertops – high payoff for minimal maintenance. Beyond gray and charcoal tones, soapstone is also available in other shades like blue and green to suit myriad kitchen design schemes.
Though unprocessed soapstone feels soft to the touch, not unlike a dry bar of soap (thanks to its high percentage of talc), the countertop material is ultra-hard. Its sleekness offers functional heat and wear resistance, as well as eye-catching beauty. This natural stone's unique pattern shines with regular use, and from a design perspective, it artfully straddles both rustic, lived-in interior design scapes as well as contemporary kitchens.
Soapstone countertops are the timeless, durable workhorse suited to any kitchen design
As a distinct advantage over other popular countertop materials like granite and marble, soapstone is nonporous — which means even stronger toughness and major resistance to stains, chemicals, acids, and heat. Still, even though soapstone can withstand harsh cleaners, there is a proper way to clean soapstone kitchen countertops to preserve their elegance.
Admittedly, outfitting your kitchen with such a durable material is a significant investment. On average, soapstone countertops cost around $70-$120 per square foot before installation. The cost is due in part to its relative rarity as an organic material quarried from the earth, as compared to more readily-available man-made materials. Opting for rarer, specialized colors (i.e., anything other than soapstone's typical gray-charcoal) can further increase this price tag. According to home renovation appraisal site Angi, a kitchen with 30 square feet of countertop space can expect to spend $2,100-$3,600 for a soapstone remodel in 2026, not including additional costs like the removal of your existing countertops.
Still, soapstone is easier to care for than granite countertops, and even more dense (at a comparable price). Compared to marble and granite, soapstone is also resistant to chips and cracks (it's more likely to dent, if anything), standing the test of time. Aesthetically, soapstone's milky appearance with subtle veining is equally timeless, and it forgoes any chemicals or artificial sealants in its processing. "Three cheers" for organic durability.