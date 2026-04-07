For A Durable Countertop That Only Gets Better With Age, Choose This Material

Fans of eclectic homewares may recognize soapstone from those carved giraffe figurines at World Market. But, this do-it-all material is for more than charming tchotchkes. Calling all eco-conscious, aesthetically-minded home cooks with a penchant for timeless design: We're shining the spotlight on soapstone.

Soapstone is quarried from the ground, a tough, durable, organic metamorphic rock made from talc and other minerals. When it first comes out of the earth, soapstone is gray. Its signature charcoal color is brought out by oxidation, a process which naturally occurs over time – meaning your countertops will only get more beautiful as the years go on. Aging and wear improve its look, and thanks to that durability, soapstone countertops are a solid choice for foodies who cook a lot. For the prettiest look, regular oiling (roughly once a month) can help expedite that oxidation, as well as make it happen uniformly across the entire surface of the countertops – high payoff for minimal maintenance. Beyond gray and charcoal tones, soapstone is also available in other shades like blue and green to suit myriad kitchen design schemes.

Though unprocessed soapstone feels soft to the touch, not unlike a dry bar of soap (thanks to its high percentage of talc), the countertop material is ultra-hard. Its sleekness offers functional heat and wear resistance, as well as eye-catching beauty. This natural stone's unique pattern shines with regular use, and from a design perspective, it artfully straddles both rustic, lived-in interior design scapes as well as contemporary kitchens.