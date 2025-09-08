Why You Should Be Oiling Your Soapstone Kitchen Countertops
Soapstone, an equally alluring alternative to popular kitchen countertop materials such as marble, granite, or wood, is often overlooked because of the cost and perceived upkeep. But its maintenance isn't as intimidating as you might think. Unlike other stone types, soapstone is not only tactile, but also non-porous and scratch-resistant which shines and ages well with a bit of care. While "oiling isn't required for protection (since soapstone doesn't absorb stains), it helps bring out the stone's rich, dark tones and gives it a more finished look," says Alicia Sokolowski, president and co-CEO of AspenClean (via Martha Stewart). So, how do you care for your soapstone countertops?
The factor that determines how often to oil your soapstone often depends on your lifestyle. If you host, entertain, or cook for family and friends often, you will likely need to clean and oil them more. The process is simple, but it does require a bit of patience, as it will take multiple treatments to deepen the stone's color to a luxurious, dark hue. First, using a mixture of hot water and dish soap, clean your soapstone. Allow to dry completely. Then, rub a few drops of mineral oil into the surface and allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes. Finally, buff the surface to a shine with an old towel. The biggest tip? Don't use the mineral oil in excess – the oil should not transfer to your hands or clothes. Once they begin to lighten after the first treatment, simply reapply until you reach a deep patina of your liking.
What is the best countertop to put in a kitchen?
When the time comes to choose the perfect countertop for your kitchen, it's important to consider the usage, cost, and durability to determine how it fits into your kitchen. There are many options to choose from, including laminate, butcher block (wood), granite, quartz, and marble.
Each material has its own set of considerations. For example, laminate is one of the most affordable choices – often seen in rented homes – but it can be prone to chipping and peeling over time. On the other hand, using butcher block for your countertop can add a natural, soft finish to your kitchen, but it does require careful maintenance to protect it from water damage. Solid surface materials, such as Corian, offer an option that's easy to clean.
One of the most popular choices for kitchen countertops is granite because it comes in a variety of styles and colors. Plus, it's low-maintenance, durable and, doesn't require the regular sealing that other materials do. Don't confuse sealing with the oiling process for soapstone: Oiling your soapstone countertop is purely for accelerating its natural darkening process, not for sealing.
The right countertop should be the perfect balance of design and lifestyle use, especially if you have kids or pets. It's a personal choice, so taking the time to research each countertop material will help you find the best fit for your kitchen.