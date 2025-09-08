Why You Should Be Oiling Your Soapstone Kitchen Countertops

Soapstone, an equally alluring alternative to popular kitchen countertop materials such as marble, granite, or wood, is often overlooked because of the cost and perceived upkeep. But its maintenance isn't as intimidating as you might think. Unlike other stone types, soapstone is not only tactile, but also non-porous and scratch-resistant which shines and ages well with a bit of care. While "oiling isn't required for protection (since soapstone doesn't absorb stains), it helps bring out the stone's rich, dark tones and gives it a more finished look," says Alicia Sokolowski, president and co-CEO of AspenClean (via Martha Stewart). So, how do you care for your soapstone countertops?

The factor that determines how often to oil your soapstone often depends on your lifestyle. If you host, entertain, or cook for family and friends often, you will likely need to clean and oil them more. The process is simple, but it does require a bit of patience, as it will take multiple treatments to deepen the stone's color to a luxurious, dark hue. First, using a mixture of hot water and dish soap, clean your soapstone. Allow to dry completely. Then, rub a few drops of mineral oil into the surface and allow it to sit for at least 30 minutes. Finally, buff the surface to a shine with an old towel. The biggest tip? Don't use the mineral oil in excess – the oil should not transfer to your hands or clothes. Once they begin to lighten after the first treatment, simply reapply until you reach a deep patina of your liking.