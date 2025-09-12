The Proper Way To Clean Soapstone Kitchen Countertops And Preserve Their Elegance

While kitchen designers love to debate the merits of steel, marble, or wooden countertops, soapstone is a dark horse option that is sometimes left out of the conversation. With a simple yet elegant look and fantastic durability, this natural stone will serve your kitchen right, so long as you treat it well in return. To find out how to keep soapstone counters in tip-top shape, we got some pro tips from Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and the creator of Chemistry Cachet.

Soapstone is easier to maintain than many other kitchen countertop materials, and Rochester recommends an ultra-simple approach. "It is best to clean soapstone daily with a gentle mixture of just dish soap and water," she explains. "You can wipe it down with a microfiber cloth or soft sponge." Because the super-smooth surface is not porous, soapstone counters almost never stain and don't hold onto food residue, so a quick yet thorough wipe does the job. The ease of cleaning is one reason why you might want to consider soapstone countertops if you cook a lot.

That said, you can scratch the stone if you're not careful, which is why gentle scrubbing tools are a must. Rochester also cautions us to "avoid acidic cleaners like vinegar or citric acid, which can be too harsh." Strong chemical sprays will damage the surface as well, so try sanitizing with a 1:1 mixture of warm water and white vinegar instead. To further help your counters hold up, you'll want to grab a bottle of mineral oil.