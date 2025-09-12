The Proper Way To Clean Soapstone Kitchen Countertops And Preserve Their Elegance
While kitchen designers love to debate the merits of steel, marble, or wooden countertops, soapstone is a dark horse option that is sometimes left out of the conversation. With a simple yet elegant look and fantastic durability, this natural stone will serve your kitchen right, so long as you treat it well in return. To find out how to keep soapstone counters in tip-top shape, we got some pro tips from Alexis Rochester, an investigative chemist and the creator of Chemistry Cachet.
Soapstone is easier to maintain than many other kitchen countertop materials, and Rochester recommends an ultra-simple approach. "It is best to clean soapstone daily with a gentle mixture of just dish soap and water," she explains. "You can wipe it down with a microfiber cloth or soft sponge." Because the super-smooth surface is not porous, soapstone counters almost never stain and don't hold onto food residue, so a quick yet thorough wipe does the job. The ease of cleaning is one reason why you might want to consider soapstone countertops if you cook a lot.
That said, you can scratch the stone if you're not careful, which is why gentle scrubbing tools are a must. Rochester also cautions us to "avoid acidic cleaners like vinegar or citric acid, which can be too harsh." Strong chemical sprays will damage the surface as well, so try sanitizing with a 1:1 mixture of warm water and white vinegar instead. To further help your counters hold up, you'll want to grab a bottle of mineral oil.
Oil soapstone counters to help them look their best
In addition to wiping them down every day, Rochester recommends oiling soapstone countertops regularly. Rubbing the surface with food-grade mineral oil will help it develop a beautiful patina and can even conceal minor scratches and blemishes. The color of the stone itself will also deepen; for example, standard gray soapstone takes on a deep charcoal finish after a few months. Get lazy with your oiling, and the material may darken inconsistently, creating uneven spots.
To perform this essential task, simply wipe your counter so that it's nice and clean. Then, pour a small amount of mineral oil onto the surface and rub it in using a soft cloth. Make sure to get every inch, especially if it's the first oiling. Allow the layer of oil to sit for a half hour before wiping off any remaining residue with another soft rag.
Generally speaking, new soapstone countertops should be oiled once a week for one month to three months after installation. Subsequent applications depend on how dark of a color you want, so continue to apply oil once a month until the stone reaches the shade you prefer. After that, rub on another coat every time you notice that water leaves a dark stain behind on the surface. Counters that see heavy use will also need more frequent oiling. No matter which stunning soapstone countertop color inspires your kitchen remodel, oil ensures that it develops the correct hue and stays that way.