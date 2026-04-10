Give Sourdough A Boost Of Flavor With 2 Pizza-Inspired Mix-Ins

There is so much that you can do with sourdough. This bread, which gets its unique flavor from wild yeasts and bacteria in the form of a starter, has a delectably sour tang and can be shaped into a myriad of loaves and bread styles. It can also be flavored with unique add-ins. One flavor-packed pairing worth adding to your next sourdough boule is inspired by the flavors of Italy: sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella.

Sun-dried tomatoes can be found in a jar suspended in oil (just make sure not to dribble that liquid gold down the drain, as it has so many uses), while mozzarella can be located in the dairy or refrigerated aisle of most stores. This accessible pairing is summery and bright, and when combined with a quality starter and basic bread ingredients, you'll get a delicious, pizza-adjacent loaf.

Ideally, you'll want to grate your own mozzarella for this recipe, as pre-shredded cheese contains fillers and anti-caking agents that prevent it from melting into your dough. Layer the sun-dried tomato pieces and the cheese into your bread as you fold it, and drizzle in a bit of the tomato oil if you prefer (just don't soak your dough). Once the ingredients have been added, let the dough rest as directed, and don't forget to score it before popping it in the oven.