Give Sourdough A Boost Of Flavor With 2 Pizza-Inspired Mix-Ins
There is so much that you can do with sourdough. This bread, which gets its unique flavor from wild yeasts and bacteria in the form of a starter, has a delectably sour tang and can be shaped into a myriad of loaves and bread styles. It can also be flavored with unique add-ins. One flavor-packed pairing worth adding to your next sourdough boule is inspired by the flavors of Italy: sun-dried tomatoes and mozzarella.
Sun-dried tomatoes can be found in a jar suspended in oil (just make sure not to dribble that liquid gold down the drain, as it has so many uses), while mozzarella can be located in the dairy or refrigerated aisle of most stores. This accessible pairing is summery and bright, and when combined with a quality starter and basic bread ingredients, you'll get a delicious, pizza-adjacent loaf.
Ideally, you'll want to grate your own mozzarella for this recipe, as pre-shredded cheese contains fillers and anti-caking agents that prevent it from melting into your dough. Layer the sun-dried tomato pieces and the cheese into your bread as you fold it, and drizzle in a bit of the tomato oil if you prefer (just don't soak your dough). Once the ingredients have been added, let the dough rest as directed, and don't forget to score it before popping it in the oven.
Creative ways to use this flavor-packed sourdough
Although it might seem like sun-dried tomato and mozzarella sourdough is a very niche bread, there are a ton of recipes that you can use it for (if, of course, you can resist the temptation to slice off several pieces and eat them in a single sitting). Since it's a sourdough, it's quite sturdy, meaning you can make an excellent savory French toast with it. This savory cacio e pepe French toast with jammy tomatoes is an excellent place to start. It plays well on the summery notes of the tomatoes and the cheese, but rounds it out with the sharpness of the grated pecorino and warm tomatoes plopped on top.
It would also be an excellent base for a Caprese, as it's sturdy enough to handle slices of mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, balsamic, and oil. You could also use it for a panini, or keep things simple with a grilled cheese sandwich. Whether you're planning on eating it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you'd be hard-pressed to find a more flavorful sourdough mix-in pairing.