Why You Should Always Score Bread Dough, And What Happens When You Don't

The tool is perhaps the most important consideration when it comes to scoring bread. Nathan Myhrvold stresses that it doesn't have to be fancy or cost an arm and a leg, but it should tick one box. "It just needs to be razor-sharp," he says. He offers further tool tips, saying, "Thin blades produce cleaner cuts than thick ones. Blades that can be curved will be more versatile than inflexible ones that can't easily create flaps in the dough." Myhrvold's go-to tool is a classic lame. He says, "It's simply a very sharp and thin razor blade held in place by a metal handle. Some have removable blades that can be replaced when they become dull; others are fully disposable."

Myhrvold suggests using only the tip of your blade when scoring your loaf and slicing the dough at a shallow angle. "You also want to cut quickly and assertively — do not hesitate once you've begun your score," the bread expert advises. Doing so can cause the blade to catch on the dough and cause small rips along the score. Experimenting with simple or detailed cuts is your choice and what works best for your bread. Myhrvold reassures us that getting scoring right takes practice.

He also offers care advice for your cutting tool, saying, "If you bake daily, or even frequently, change your blades every day or two. Crusty blades can be soaked in water to soften the buildup... Then wipe them carefully with a clean paper towel."