Don't Throw The Oil From Sun-Dried Tomatoes Away: 12 Ways To Use It Instead

We should all be doing our part to reduce food waste. Though restaurants and grocery stores are huge culprits, American households don't have much of a leg to stand on in the food waste arena either — a study from the We Don't Waste project estimates that U.S. consumers may squander up to 40% of their food supply annually. Fortunately, there are countless ways to reduce waste and save money and energy right at home, many of which involve repurposing kitchen scraps to give items that might otherwise be discarded a second chance.

If you're a fan of sun-dried tomatoes and usually buy them in a jar with olive oil, you might not realize you're sitting on a goldmine. Sun-dried tomatoes have a vibrant tomato flavor — tart, sweet, tangy, and rich in umami — and the oil they're packed in soaks up this flavor like a sponge. Leftover sun-dried tomato oil can be put to work in a wide variety of ways, from marinating chicken cutlets to whipping up flavor-packed homemade mayonnaise. The next time you pluck the last melancholic sun-dried tomato from the jar, think twice before throwing it out. Your taste buds and the planet will thank you.