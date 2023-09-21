Your Bolognese Sauce Will Be Even Better With Sun-Dried Tomatoes

We already know that milk can boost the texture and depth of your Bolognese, but the addition of sun-dried tomatoes is what makes the flavor truly shine. Add just a few to your next simmering sauce, and you'll transform a classic Bolognese in no time.

This transformation occurs because sun-dried tomatoes add complexity, brightness, and balance to a standard sauce. If you've ever had sun-dried tomatoes, either in a dish or on their own, you already know how much flavor comes from just one small ingredient. Such complexity lends itself to a dish that's already tomato-based, as the sun-dried version is a more concentrated iteration of the produce. As an ingredient that comes sweet, tart, and flavored by oil, sun-dried tomatoes are both nuanced and powerful in your sauce.

Given their complexity, they can also expedite the cooking time of your sauce. Normally, you want to simmer a Bolognese for quite some time — think, hours — to give the ingredients time to meld. With sun-dried tomatoes, however, you get complexity from the start. You'll quickly maximize flavor, so the most impatient of sauce-makers can eat all the sooner. To incorporate the tomatoes into your next sauce, simply follow your favorite recipe and add them right at the beginning.