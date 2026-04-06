Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burger Joint Has The Funkiest Combos — Think Krispy Kreme Buns

Food can be odd in many ways. Some dishes and drinks are weird in a way that most really, really don't want to try them. The fried tarantulas from Cambodia fall into this category, as does Kopi Luwak, the Indonesian coffee made from Civet poop. Then there are food combinations famous for being controversial. When it comes to pineapple on pizza, there will be very few people who don't have a strong opinion. Finally, there's food that sounds wrong to the point of being a joke, but also extremely appetizing. Think Deep Fried Mars Bars, or Elvis Presley's favorite Fool's Gold Loaf (a sandwich featuring peanut butter, banana, and bacon).

Florida's best hole-in-the-wall burger joint, which made our list of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in every state, thrives in the third category. We're talking about "Thee Burger Spot" in Tampa, a decade-old burger joint with a menu featuring some really funky combinations. We're not talking about using sliced apples as a crunchy topping for your burger, but some really out-there ideas.

For example, one of their best-selling burgers is Thee Glazed One, which is described as a Bacon Cheese Burger on a Krispy Kreme Glazed Donut Bun. Thee Crazy One is topped not just with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onions, but also with bologna, salami, and ham. And then there's Thee Creamy One, which is a quarter-pounder topped with creamy peanut butter, bacon and cheese. In 2020, in the middle of the lockdown, they even offered free home delivery of Green Doughnut Burgers to mark St. Patrick's Day. But Thee Burger Spot is more than just a spot for oddball sandwiches. It's a place that brings a community together.