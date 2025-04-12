14 Most Original Burgers You Can Find In The US

It doesn't really matter what kind of cuisine a restaurant is serving, there's often a burger on the menu for good reason — everyone loves them. Chances are they're in your own regular meal rotation, whether you prefer a standard lettuce-and-tomato deal, something that combines the best of burger night and Taco Tuesday in a spicy beef fajita burger, or one that sounds more difficult to make than it is, like a blue cheese-stuffed burger with fig and pear. Fancy!

People have had a long time to perfect the burger. Although it's often claimed that the first recognizably modern burgers came onto the scene in 1885, you could argue the idea goes back to ancient Rome. There, they were serving something called isicia omentata, which was basically minced meat that was seasoned with fish sauce, pine kernels, and some other optional ingredients, then formed into patties and served between bread. We've had hundreds of years to take that "optional ingredients" part and run with it, and we haven't looked back.

We wanted to take a look at some of the most unique burgers being served up around the U.S., and believe us when we say it was tough. There's some serious creativity going on out there, so let's talk about some wildly complicated burgers you're going to want to visit these restaurants for, some you'll be surprised to learn even exist, and best of all? You might just get some inspiration for your next burger night.