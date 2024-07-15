Give Burgers A Crisp Sweetness With Apple Slices
Like turkey with cranberries or chicken with lemon, apples and beef are the fruit-meat pairing that just works — and if you haven't been topping your burgers with apples, it's time to start. It's all about the synergy of the slight acidity, tanginess, and subtle sweetness of the apple against the deep meaty flavor of the burger. Plus, this dish is great for camping, and a delicious way to showcase a seasonal apple harvest in the fall.
To do it, simply slice your apples thin and use them as a flavorful, slightly crunchy burger topping. Or, hit those tender slices with a quick pan sear to soften the texture and intensify the naturally sweet flavor. You could saute your apples in butter for a rich, neutral taste, toasted sesame oil for a bold savory taste, or coconut oil for some balancing sweet roundness. Whatever fat you choose, be sure to opt for a firm, crisp, tangy apple variety. Granny Smith, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Braeburn, or Pink Lady apples hold up well here. Red Delicious apples, however, don't perform as well when cooked.
Alternatively, you could skip the saute and chop your apples into a crunchy, fresh slaw with red cabbage, carrots, and red bell pepper, bound together by honey mustard. Or, grate your fresh apples and stir them into your ground meat mixture with breadcrumbs, egg, and fresh sage. This method makes for more thorough apple-taste incorporation, not to mention added moisture retention for a lush, juicy patty.
Elevate your burgers to sweet-savory stardom with additional condiments
These sweet-savory burgers also make a great opportunity for experimenting with different meat patties. Trying making burgers from chorizo, or a blend of half pork Italian sausage and half beef. Store-bought burgers work just as well if you load 'em up with apples and other sweet-salty-savory toppings like crispy bacon slices, caramelized Vidalia onions, and cheeses like extra sharp cheddar, white cheddar, pepper jack, Swiss, or funky gorgonzola.
These fully-loaded beauties demand a structurally sound bun to hold them together, so be sure to serve your apple burgers on a Kaiser roll or other thick bun. Hawaiian Sweet hamburger buns would also highlight the subtle sweetness of the apple. You could even serve your apple burgers open-faced atop a slab of cornbread, especially this Honey Sage Skillet Cornbread, which would bring all the herbaceous flair to take your patty to the next level.
From there, simply swipe your apple burgers with complimentary condiments like garlic aioli, a drizzle of hot honey, a smear of Dijon mustard, or this Bourbon-Chile Barbecue Sauce. You could even top your regular pork burger patties with a spoonful of chunky, warm homemade applesauce like a sweet-savory relish. To complete the meal, serve with mashed parsnips, roasted root vegetables, smoked green beans, fried rosemary potatoes, punchy sauerkraut, grilled asparagus, or cheesy scalloped potatoes.