Give Burgers A Crisp Sweetness With Apple Slices

Like turkey with cranberries or chicken with lemon, apples and beef are the fruit-meat pairing that just works — and if you haven't been topping your burgers with apples, it's time to start. It's all about the synergy of the slight acidity, tanginess, and subtle sweetness of the apple against the deep meaty flavor of the burger. Plus, this dish is great for camping, and a delicious way to showcase a seasonal apple harvest in the fall.

To do it, simply slice your apples thin and use them as a flavorful, slightly crunchy burger topping. Or, hit those tender slices with a quick pan sear to soften the texture and intensify the naturally sweet flavor. You could saute your apples in butter for a rich, neutral taste, toasted sesame oil for a bold savory taste, or coconut oil for some balancing sweet roundness. Whatever fat you choose, be sure to opt for a firm, crisp, tangy apple variety. Granny Smith, Fuji, Gala, Golden Delicious, Braeburn, or Pink Lady apples hold up well here. Red Delicious apples, however, don't perform as well when cooked.

Alternatively, you could skip the saute and chop your apples into a crunchy, fresh slaw with red cabbage, carrots, and red bell pepper, bound together by honey mustard. Or, grate your fresh apples and stir them into your ground meat mixture with breadcrumbs, egg, and fresh sage. This method makes for more thorough apple-taste incorporation, not to mention added moisture retention for a lush, juicy patty.