The Hands-Down Best Grocery Store Bakery Donuts Come From This Family-Owned Chain

Based on the sheer amount of different types of donuts, there's something for everyone. And you don't have to shell out the big bucks at your local donut chain, nor do you have to settle for store-bought packaged donuts. You can save money without sacrificing quality by picking up fresh donuts from a grocery store bakery. While not all grocery store bakeries make good donuts, the best grocery store bakery donuts we've sampled could rival even the most popular donut chains.

In a ranking of 12 different grocery store bakery donuts, Meijer's white iced cinnamon donut came in first place, blowing away the competition by a long shot. Meijer is a regional grocery chain with locations in the Midwest that started and continues to be family-owned despite expanding to hundreds of supercenter locations over its nearly century-long tenure. When we took the donut out of its assorted box, we were expecting a cream-filled donut as the shape was round with no hole and covered in a thick layer of white icing. However, the white icing concealed a swirled, coiled iced cinnamon bun. We couldn't have been more pleasantly surprised, and each bite just got better and better. This donut combines the best features of a store-bought honey bun and a freshly baked cinnamon roll. It's iced like a donut with soft, supple, yeasty dough that gets gooey and more cinnamony as you get to the center like a cinnamon roll.