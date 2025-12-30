The Midwest Grocery Chain Shoppers Say Has Some Of The Best Steaks Around
Meijer is a lot of things to a lot of people. It is a grocery store. It is a pharmacy. It is a home goods haven. But what some don't seem to understand is that Meijer is also a first-rate butcher, selling some of the highest-quality steaks that you can buy in a grocery store. Meijer is a Midwest staple, with locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky.
But people in other states should be jealous. Because shoppers named Meijer as one of seven grocery stores with the best steaks, per Tasting Table. Almost every cut of meat has a rating of at least four stars out of five on the Meijer website. Having regional distributors like Certified Angus Beef and Chicago-based, Hispanic woman-owned Purely Meat means the quality of the meat is up there, especially when it comes to what you can usually find in your big chain supermarket.
"Meijer meats never disappoint!" one customer wrote on a review of the Certified Angus boneless ribeye. "These ribeyes are so tender and juicy and fat and tasty, as they're supposed to be." Another customer concurred: "Excellent tender steak with wonderful flavor. Will buy again." A third customer sang the praises of all Meijer meat. "Meijer steaks have always been spot on and a great value for the price," they wrote. "No grocery store chain comes close to their quality and price point. I think all the reviews would be 4's or 5's with anyone that is educated on beef."
Meijer's meat department is worth it
Meijer's meat didn't rank among the grocery stores with the cheapest cuts of meat, but that's likely because of the elevated quality of the products the store sells. According to the Meijer website, "Only three in 10 Angus cattle meet our high quality standards and must be graded Choice or Prime."
If you need a quick guide to beef cut grades, there are three grades of beef. Per the USDA, beef is graded based on its tenderness, juiciness, and overall flavor. Prime is the highest quality meat. It comes from young cattle and has plentiful marbling throughout. The USDA says that Prime meat is generally sold in restaurants and hotels. But it's sold at Meijer, too! Choice meat has a bit less marbling than Prime beef, but it's still high quality.
Select beef is leaner, meaning it may not be as tender or juicy as Prime or Choice steak. And it's not good enough to make it onto the shelves at Meijer. Furthermore, in 2017, Meijer overhauled its meat counter to provide a more professional butcher shop experience. The chain hired certified meat cutters in addition to committing to selling only the highest-quality meat. At the time, Jerry Suter, the vice president of fresh merchandise for the chain, said, "Meijer is always looking for ways to improve our customers' shopping experience, and by making our meat department more like a traditional butcher shop, we are ensuring the best service for our customers."