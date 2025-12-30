The Midwest Grocery Chain Shoppers Say Has Some Of The Best Steaks Around

Meijer is a lot of things to a lot of people. It is a grocery store. It is a pharmacy. It is a home goods haven. But what some don't seem to understand is that Meijer is also a first-rate butcher, selling some of the highest-quality steaks that you can buy in a grocery store. Meijer is a Midwest staple, with locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky.

But people in other states should be jealous. Because shoppers named Meijer as one of seven grocery stores with the best steaks, per Tasting Table. Almost every cut of meat has a rating of at least four stars out of five on the Meijer website. Having regional distributors like Certified Angus Beef and Chicago-based, Hispanic woman-owned Purely Meat means the quality of the meat is up there, especially when it comes to what you can usually find in your big chain supermarket.

"Meijer meats never disappoint!" one customer wrote on a review of the Certified Angus boneless ribeye. "These ribeyes are so tender and juicy and fat and tasty, as they're supposed to be." Another customer concurred: "Excellent tender steak with wonderful flavor. Will buy again." A third customer sang the praises of all Meijer meat. "Meijer steaks have always been spot on and a great value for the price," they wrote. "No grocery store chain comes close to their quality and price point. I think all the reviews would be 4's or 5's with anyone that is educated on beef."