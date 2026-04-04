Save An Old K-Cup — Your Hummingbirds Will Thank You

If you've already tried transforming vintage crocks into bird baths and have looked to attract hummingbirds with overripe fruit or by hanging rosemary outside your home, it's time to start saving the Keurig pods you've sampled. This crafty upcycling project by Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy converts K-Cups into bubbling fountains that are magnetic to these charming creatures. You'll need a solar pump kit, a straw, a plastic shoebox, glue, scissors, skewers, and a soldering iron to put the project together.

As shown in the video, the complete build can be accomplished in an afternoon. An upside-down shoebox lid will serve as the tray that collects water overflow and redirects water back into the box. The soldering iron is used to poke drainage holes into the surface of the lid and to punch a larger hole in the center where a straw will be slid through. Skewers keep the contraption in place, and a solar pump is set inside the shoebox. A K-Cup sits on top of the affixed straw, and a small hole is pierced in the base of the cup so water can flow through. Once assembled, water will travel up through the straw and fill the K-Cup before overflowing and falling back down through the holes made in the lid.