Save An Old K-Cup — Your Hummingbirds Will Thank You
If you've already tried transforming vintage crocks into bird baths and have looked to attract hummingbirds with overripe fruit or by hanging rosemary outside your home, it's time to start saving the Keurig pods you've sampled. This crafty upcycling project by Robbie and Gary Gardening Easy converts K-Cups into bubbling fountains that are magnetic to these charming creatures. You'll need a solar pump kit, a straw, a plastic shoebox, glue, scissors, skewers, and a soldering iron to put the project together.
As shown in the video, the complete build can be accomplished in an afternoon. An upside-down shoebox lid will serve as the tray that collects water overflow and redirects water back into the box. The soldering iron is used to poke drainage holes into the surface of the lid and to punch a larger hole in the center where a straw will be slid through. Skewers keep the contraption in place, and a solar pump is set inside the shoebox. A K-Cup sits on top of the affixed straw, and a small hole is pierced in the base of the cup so water can flow through. Once assembled, water will travel up through the straw and fill the K-Cup before overflowing and falling back down through the holes made in the lid.
Creating an attraction in your backyard
A power-bank pump can also keep this watering loop running, and tubing can replace the straw if you're wanting to build a more durable setup. For those wanting to customize their DIY fountain, small embellishments like pebbles or gems can be glued onto the base of the K-cup, but avoid anything that could potentially block drainage or shift the balance of the structure so it doesn't stand upright.
Once the fountain is put together, placing the structure near trees and shrubs can encourage hummingbirds to freely flock to your creation. Positioning the K-cup fountain next to rosemary or overripe bananas can help hummingbirds feel at home as they discover and test your thrifty handiwork. Add a splash of apple cider vinegar to help keep the water in the pump free of algae and your homemade fountain looking its best for when the hummingbirds come to test your upcycled bird bath.