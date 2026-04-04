Your Kitchen Is Probably Hiding Grease In These Spots Everyone Overlooks

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As you cook, aerosolized cooking fats, oils, and smoke are released into the air. Particles will eventually land on surfaces, covering them with a sticky film that can be very hard to get off. Removing kitchen grease will become more difficult the longer you let it sit, making it even more important to give surfaces a deep clean every week. You should also get in the habit of checking all of the hidden places you might not think to clean in your kitchen for built-up grease and grime.

The most commonly overlooked spots in kitchens where grease loves to hide are the tops of the refrigerator and cabinets, the exterior of your oven door, and on kitchen walls behind appliances. When cleaning, it's always best to start high and work your way down to keep dust from settling on already cleaned areas. To remove grease from the top of the fridge, start by wiping away dust and dirt with a clean, dry cloth or towel. Then spray the surface with a store-bought kitchen degreaser or make your own by mixing Dawn dish soap or white vinegar with warm water in a spray bottle. Spray small sections at a time, letting the solution sit for a few minutes on the surface to soften the grease before wiping it away with a clean sponge or cloth. When finished, wipe the top with a damp, clean cloth and then dry the surface thoroughly. To minimize future cleaning, keep the top of your fridge clear to prevent grease from settling on pots, pans, and other items you may have been storing up there.