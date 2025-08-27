Here's How To Remove Grease From Your Kitchen Walls

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you're fastidious about cleaning, walls are one of those places you might not think to clean in your kitchen (but definitely should). Over time, kitchen walls get dirty and greasy due to exposure to cooking smoke, oil, and grease. While cleaning walls isn't necessarily fun, it's important to do it every few months to prevent damage to your kitchen paint or wallpaper. Before you start, spray your walls with a mix of one part white vinegar to two parts water. Let the solution sit on your walls for about 20 minutes, then spray again. While the walls are still wet, wipe them dry with a soft, clean sponge. This will remove dust and dirt from the surface so that you can start degreasing. Next, you'll want to decide what degreasing solution you want to use.

Windex is one of the best household cleaners for removing kitchen grease from walls, but you can also use Fantastik All Purpose Cleaner or Zep Heavy-Duty Degreaser. If you would prefer to use a non-toxic degreaser, make your own all-purpose cleaner using 3 cups water, 1 cup white vinegar, 1 cup baking soda, and ½ cup degreasing dish soap like Dawn. Mix the ingredients in a spray bottle or large bowl and apply the solution liberally to small sections of the wall. Use a non-abrasive sponge or a soft cloth to wipe away grease. Finish by rinsing the walls with clean water and a clean sponge, then dry each section carefully.