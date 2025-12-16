Use This 3-Step Cleaning Method To Reduce Build Up On Your Kitchen Cabinets For Months
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're not a fan of cleaning (or just really don't have the time), you may find yourself turning a blind eye to some of the worst kitchen items to clean. Unfortunately, the longer you put off the task, the more annoying it will become. Nevertheless, we have a way to make at least one cleaning chore easier, as well as a proactive tip that will cut down on the frequency cleaning is needed. The tops of your kitchen cabinets, as well as their interior shelves, can develop a coating of grease from cooking oil and steam. That grease will trap dust, food crumbs, pet hair, and more, resulting in a stubborn buildup that smells funky and looks even worse. But it doesn't have to take an hour to clean.
The key to degreasing kitchen cabinets quickly is to use a simple, three-step cleaning method. Start by spraying the top of the cabinets and the shelves with your go-to kitchen degreaser. Let it sit for about 5 minutes, making sure it still feels slightly wet and tacky before moving on to the next step. Then, use a soft, microfiber cloth to clean off all of the dust and grease. When you're done, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit on the top of the cabinet. For future cleanups, all you'll need to do is remove the parchment paper, throw it away, and replace it with a clean piece.
This trick works for other areas of your kitchen as well
Additionally, you can use this method in other places you might not think to clean in your kitchen. It works for the cabinet under your sink, the top of your refrigerator, pantry shelves, and other grease-and-dust-prone areas. In fact, it's even one of Martha Stewart's easy tricks for keeping pantry shelves nice and neat. Although, her tip calls for freezer paper rather than parchment paper.
Freezer paper has a waxy coating on one side that repels moisture. Make sure that is the side facing upwards, as it will protect your shelves from grease and water. When the paper gets too dusty and dirty, throw it out and replace it with a new strip. The best part about this tip is that it is incredibly affordable, and you can use the freezer paper elsewhere in your kitchen as well.
If you have open shelving or a kitchen hutch, you might want to use something a little prettier than parchment paper or freezer paper. Removable shelf liners will protect shelves from dust and grime, and they also look more presentable. The best shelf liners for kitchens are ones that are water- and grease-proof, non-slip, and can be easily removed and replaced. You can even find kinds with pretty patterns, like this Bee's Wrap Beeswax Food Wrap Roll for about $25 on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you buy reusable shelf liners, you'll have to remove them every month or two to clean, which may be just as annoying as cleaning the shelves.