Use This 3-Step Cleaning Method To Reduce Build Up On Your Kitchen Cabinets For Months

Additionally, you can use this method in other places you might not think to clean in your kitchen. It works for the cabinet under your sink, the top of your refrigerator, pantry shelves, and other grease-and-dust-prone areas. In fact, it's even one of Martha Stewart's easy tricks for keeping pantry shelves nice and neat. Although, her tip calls for freezer paper rather than parchment paper.

Freezer paper has a waxy coating on one side that repels moisture. Make sure that is the side facing upwards, as it will protect your shelves from grease and water. When the paper gets too dusty and dirty, throw it out and replace it with a new strip. The best part about this tip is that it is incredibly affordable, and you can use the freezer paper elsewhere in your kitchen as well.

If you have open shelving or a kitchen hutch, you might want to use something a little prettier than parchment paper or freezer paper. Removable shelf liners will protect shelves from dust and grime, and they also look more presentable. The best shelf liners for kitchens are ones that are water- and grease-proof, non-slip, and can be easily removed and replaced. You can even find kinds with pretty patterns, like this Bee's Wrap Beeswax Food Wrap Roll for about $25 on Amazon. Keep in mind that if you buy reusable shelf liners, you'll have to remove them every month or two to clean, which may be just as annoying as cleaning the shelves.