Martha Stewart's Easy Trick For Keeping Pantry Shelves Nice And Neat
The pantry sees constant traffic as items get placed in and out as we cook. The staples are frequently restocked and sometimes it even serves as storage for larger appliances that aren't in use every day. Martha Stewart is someone who definitely knows a thing or two about a busy pantry. She has shared tips on the organization of her butler's pantry (also known as a second or back kitchen) that's specifically dedicated to storing dinnerware. But the advice also works for shelves that store food: Use simple freezer paper to line the shelves, rather than any other kind of lining paper.
Because pantries are so well-loved, the shelves are susceptible to wear and tear. Lining them with freezer paper protects the surface from scratches, moisture, accidental messes, and the like. The bottom side of freezer paper is coated with plastic, which provides a barrier from any damp items. The other side is smooth white paper with a sleek classic look, making the pantry's style feel slightly elevated. It is more like parchment paper than traditional shelf liner. If something spills or a bag of flour topples over, the freezer paper is easy to remove and replace, without having to fuss over cleaning. Essentially, it's a convenient way of keeping the shelves tidy without sacrificing the aesthetic.
How does freezer paper compare to other shelf liners?
Martha Stewart's tips for organizing the kitchen usually highlight practicality over convention. There are a lot of shelf and drawer liners on the market, so what makes freezer paper so different? For starters, it's a much kinder option for the wallet. A 50 square foot roll of Reynolds Kitchens Plastic-Coated Freezer Paper is selling for $6.79 on Amazon, while a specific shelf liner, Smooth Top EasyLiner for Cabinets & Drawers, costs $19.98 for 24 square feet. It's true, however, that shelf liners have many patterns and styles to choose from, so if that's important to you, the freezer paper's single style might be a deal-breaker. That said, white is a pretty classy choice that will fit into nearly any pantry style.
Freezer paper is also multi-purposed, unlike the traditional shelf liners. You might not have 50 square feet of pantry shelves, yet the leftover paper will still come in handy. Use it to line the fridge and freezer shelves to protect them from inevitable messes, or go for the paper's original purpose: Keeping frozen foods fresh and free of freezer burn. A shelf liner, on the other hand, can only ever be a shelf liner. Freezer paper is also more convenient from a cleaning aspect, as you can just toss it when it gets messy and replace it with a new roll. Shelf liners, in turn, have to be cleaned, which can be a tedious task. Freezer paper is a simpler choice — and sometimes, simple really is the best.