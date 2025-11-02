Martha Stewart's Easy Trick For Keeping Pantry Shelves Nice And Neat

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The pantry sees constant traffic as items get placed in and out as we cook. The staples are frequently restocked and sometimes it even serves as storage for larger appliances that aren't in use every day. Martha Stewart is someone who definitely knows a thing or two about a busy pantry. She has shared tips on the organization of her butler's pantry (also known as a second or back kitchen) that's specifically dedicated to storing dinnerware. But the advice also works for shelves that store food: Use simple freezer paper to line the shelves, rather than any other kind of lining paper.

Because pantries are so well-loved, the shelves are susceptible to wear and tear. Lining them with freezer paper protects the surface from scratches, moisture, accidental messes, and the like. The bottom side of freezer paper is coated with plastic, which provides a barrier from any damp items. The other side is smooth white paper with a sleek classic look, making the pantry's style feel slightly elevated. It is more like parchment paper than traditional shelf liner. If something spills or a bag of flour topples over, the freezer paper is easy to remove and replace, without having to fuss over cleaning. Essentially, it's a convenient way of keeping the shelves tidy without sacrificing the aesthetic.