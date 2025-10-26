The Key To Degreasing Kitchen Cabinets While Avoiding Finish Damage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your kitchen cabinets can get greasy over time due to exposure to cooking oils, smoke, and dust. They should be cleaned regularly, as neglecting to do so can result in funky odors, discoloration, and pests like cockroaches. However, you should take care when using certain degreasing products or methods, as they may remove paint from your cabinets or damage the finish.

The key to degreasing your cabinets without damaging the finish is to use a mild cleaning solution rather than harsh, chemical degreasers. Make your own simple, all-purpose cleaning solution by mixing mild dish soap and warm water in a spray bottle. Start by dusting cabinets to remove debris, or you might end up scratching the finish while cleaning.

After dusting, spray the cleaning solution liberally on the cabinet surfaces and let it sit for a few minutes. Spray again, and then use a clean, soft cloth, like these Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, to wipe away the solution. Repeat this as many times as needed to ensure all grease, dirt, dust, and debris is removed. Then immediately dry your cabinets with a clean cloth to prevent water damage and mold.

For the best results, you should clean and degrease your cabinets (and remove grease from your kitchen walls) every other week. This will prevent a build-up of grease and dirt, and make the overall cleaning process easier. Remember that the longer you let grease sit on finished or painted wood surfaces, the more damage it can do.