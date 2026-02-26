Deep-Cleaning Products That Bring Crusty Ovens Back To Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cleaning out the oven is one of the most annoying (and often overlooked or neglected) kitchen cleaning tasks. Yet the longer you put it off, the harder it will be once you actually get around to it. A dirty oven can be more than an eyesore. All of the grease, oil, baked-on food residues, and other debris can also be a fire hazard. When you use your oven, this debris could be releasing dangerous, and even toxic, smoke and fumes into your home. Dirty ovens even reduce the overall lifespan of your appliance, and can lower its efficiency and damage heating components.

All in all, it is a good idea to do a deep cleaning of your oven every few months — or whenever you notice that it has gotten particularly icky inside. Before you start, check to see if you have a self-cleaning oven. If you decide to use the self-cleaning feature, you should avoid using heavy-duty oven cleaners before, during, or after, as it could damage the oven's enamel coating and create toxic fumes. You should also read your oven manual (or look for a copy online) to see if the manufacturer recommends any specific oven cleaning products or methods.

While cleaning, be sure to wear rubber gloves and potentially a mask depending on what products you choose. Some contain harmful chemicals that could enter your lungs while spraying. Finally, remember to use a soft, wet cloth and clean water to remove any traces of cleaning product from your oven when done. Looking for the best deep-cleaning products that will bring your crusty oven back to life? Read on for our top five choices, along with some cleaning tips that will keep your oven spotless.