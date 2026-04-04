Changing Up Kitchen Wallpaper? This Common Cleaner Makes The Peeling Off Process Painless

If you inherited kitchen wallpaper from a previous homeowner or have just grown tired of the pattern you picked out years ago, you aren't stuck with it forever. Removing wallpaper can be an arduous task, but a simple household cleaner can make it far less painful. Windex can help you get even the most stubborn wallpaper residue off of your kitchen walls — but there is one caveat: It has to be Original Windex, which contains ammonia.

Windex is an unexpected household cleaner that can degrease your kitchen and dissolve wallpaper glue and residue. That's because the ammonia in Original Windex is a solvent that breaks down the adhesive properties of glue in wallpaper, allowing you to wipe it off the wall easily. Start by removing as much of the upper layer of wallpaper as you can with your hands and a plastic paint scraper. Then wet the remaining paper with very hot water and mild dish soap and use a scrub brush to get off stubborn residue.

Finally, for any gooey, sticky areas that remain, grab a bottle of Windex Original Glass Cleaner, which contains ammonia. Use masking tape or painting tape to secure a towel in place over areas with gooey wallpaper glue residue. Then spray the towel with enough Windex that it becomes very damp or saturated, ensuring the wet cloth is firmly pressed against the areas with residue. Leave it there for at least two hours, resoaking it if you notice that it is drying out. When you remove it, you should be able to wipe away the sticky wallpaper residue or scrape it off with a plastic putty knife.