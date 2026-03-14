Dirty Kitchen Walls? Look For These Types Of Sponges To Get The Job Done Right

Cleaning kitchen walls is one of those tasks you know you should do more often, but probably keep putting off because it's time-consuming and, well, not very fun. Unfortunately, cleaning pros say that this is a kitchen cleaning task you should do every one to three months to prevent a buildup of food splatters, grease, oil, and dust – all of which could damage the walls, cause foul odors, and attract pests like flies and roaches. If you're struggling to tackle this cleaning chore, one of the reasons it might be so frustrating is that you're using the wrong tools.

The best sponges to use to clean your kitchen walls without damaging the paint or wallpaper are ones that are non-abrasive, lint-free, and slightly rigid. Lint-free microfiber cloths and soft foam sponges, like Scrub Daddy's scratch-free multipurpose kitchen sponges, can quickly and easily remove dirt, dust, and grease. For tough jobs like major buildup, dried food splatters, or stuck-on grease, you should use a soft-bristled brush. Soft-bristled brushes can get into the crevices and scrape away tough debris without damaging the wall's finish, and are safe to use on textured and high-gloss kitchen walls.

For stubborn stains, use a melamine foam sponge, aka a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, to gently lift stains without also removing paint. If you have burn marks or soot stains from cooking smoke residue, use a dry-chemical sponge. These are made out of vulcanized natural rubber and are used dry, without any cleaning products, to gently and safely lift away dirt, dust, smoke and soot residue, pet hair, and more. After you get rid of stains and remove grease from your kitchen walls, use a long-handled dust mop to gently clean away remaining dirt and grime without also removing paint or degrading wallpaper.