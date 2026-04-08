The Hands-Down Best Target Favorite Day Spring Treat Is A Literal Swirl Of Rich Flavors

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Everyone has their own favorite moment that comes with the commencement of spring — warm weather, fresh blooms, long days. For us, discovering Target's new treats is our most cherished pastime of the season. The spring-themed desserts rarely fail to impress, and Target's new strawberry vanilla sliced loaf cake has yet to let us down.

For a grocery store bakery, Target's Favorite Day line certainly has some heavy hitters. Not every product makes the cut, but the chain's strawberry vanilla loaf cake is top-notch. Earning the number one spot in our ranking of Target's Favorite Day spring treats, our taster was wowed by the dessert. With eight slices of pink and white marbled cake, the treat is as delicious as it looks. Plenty of mass-produced cakes are notorious for having a synthetic flavor, but the use of strawberry puree in this cake makes it taste fresh.

Target lists the loaf cake as a breakfast or brunch item, which is probably why it doesn't come off as saccharine. Instead, the cake is buttery, with a moist, dense texture that's made for enjoying with a cup of coffee. This seasonal offering has quickly become one of our most beloved Target Favorite Day baked goods to buy, and customers definitely have the same thoughts. Reviewers lauded its gently sweet taste and soft crumb, with one fan saying the cake is impossible to resist. We couldn't agree more.