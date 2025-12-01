Turn Last Night's Leftover Cake Into Decadent French Toast For Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preventing food waste is now more essential than ever. When it comes to stretching your sweet treats into new meals, even the most dried-out cake can be useful in your next dessert. Much like repurposing cake scraps into dessert sandwiches with a frosting filling, you can simply reuse leftover pieces of firmer style cakes to make a decadent and irresistible French toast.

Use leftover pound cake or other confections of a similar texture and density for this. Start by cutting the cake into thick slices, sticks, or pieces. Next, toss the cake in a sweetened egg batter just like you would with any other French toast recipe, and cook it on the griddle to let it crisp up on the outside, leaving a tender and sweet cake on the inside.

There's certainly no shame in making the most of your leftovers, and this is an especially practical way to use leftover cake for an indulgent brunch or breakfast food. You can even dress up your toppings with wholesome additions to round out your meal. Let the flavors of your leftover cake and favorite brunch dishes inform your choice of ingredients.