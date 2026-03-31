I Tried And Ranked 6 Trader Joe's Cream Cheese Spreads

Cream cheese is something of an unsung hero in the dairy world. Not only are there plenty of appetizers that start with a block of cream cheese and all sorts of sweet and savory cream cheese recipes out there, but the humble dairy product also tastes delicious all on its own. Sure, very few people eat straight cream cheese by itself, but the rich, tangy stuff has a unique way of elevating both sweet and savory foods alike. Many of us picture cream cheese in standard block form, but there are many types of cream cheese out there. And just about any grocery store sells some sort of spreadable cream cheese, for easier spreading, smearing, and overall enjoyment.

Trader Joe's certainly offers those blocks of cream cheese, but it also carries an assortment of spreadable cream cheeses that come in containers. I've purchased and sampled six of Trader Joe's cream cheese spreads, ranking them from worst to best in terms of texture and flavor. To me, the quintessential cream cheese spread nails that balance between richness and tanginess, so that's what I looked for when trying each option. I also paid attention to texture, because let's face it — not all cream cheese spreads are all that spreadable, and that can be a dealbreaker. While I tasted each cream cheese on its own, I also tried them on a bagel, since that's one of the most common and beloved cream cheese pairings out there.