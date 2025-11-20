31 Appetizer Recipes That Start With A Block Of Cream Cheese
Arguably one of the most versatile options in the world of cheese, cream cheese lends its velvety texture and subtle tang to everything from elegant desserts to comforting snacks and hearty dinners. Whether whipped into frosting, spread onto a bagel, or folded into a creamy pasta sauce, it's always ready to bring a touch of indulgence. One place that cream cheese can really shine is in a rich, savory appetizer.
Blending seamlessly with a whole host of meats, vegetables, herbs, and other sharp cheeses, cream cheese is perfect for enhancing hot, creamy dips, stuffing into pastries, and crafting decadent cheese balls. This cheese's spreadable consistency makes it wonderfully easy to combine with other ingredients, whether your appetizer of choice is a simple no-bake creation or involves the oven or stovetop. So, if you're wondering what to whip up for your next dinner party, consider making cream cheese the star of your starter with one of these delicious recipes.
1. Cream Cheese And Prosciutto Pinwheels
With crisp, flaky pastry and a rich, savory filling, these pinwheels are the perfect handheld appetizer, and they simply wouldn't be complete without a generous portion of cream cheese. Spread over the puff pastry sheets, this adds plenty of richness and moisture, before the other fillings are layered on top — that's delicate prosciutto, herb-infused mustard, and nutty grated Parmesan. Rolled up, sliced into rounds, and baked until puffed up and golden, these cheesy bites are the ultimate crowd-pleaser.
2. Sausage Balls With Cream Cheese
Incorporating cream cheese into a batch of sausage balls is an amazing way to boost their richness. In this fuss-free recipe, you'll simply combine all of the ingredients together in a stand mixer and shape the mixture into balls. Along with the pork sausage and cream cheese, there's flour, baking powder, cheddar cheese, and chopped chives, which together build a wonderful savory depth. Baked until golden brown, the balls are fantastic for serving with a variety of dipping sauces, such as creamy ranch, honey mustard, or barbecue sauce.
Recipe: Sausage Balls With Cream Cheese
3. Spinach Dip With Saffron And Cream Cheese
Spinach is a go-to dip ingredient, fitting in seamlessly alongside other creamy ingredients. The tangy profile of cream cheese makes it the perfect pairing for this sweet and earthy leafy green. In this elegant recipe, we also throw in an array of other complementary flavors, including garlic, basil, lemon zest, and even a pinch of fragrant saffron. Plus, there's no baking required, with the ingredients simply pulsed together in a food processor until smooth.
4. Classic Pimento Cheese
A true Southern classic, pimento cheese is an ideal sharer for game day, potlucks, or parties. Here, cream cheese serves as a luscious base, enhanced with the salty sharpness of shredded cheddar. Jarred pimentos bring their peppery sweetness, while bacon, garlic powder, and smoked paprika build heaps of savory depth, and chives add a pop of freshness. It's a totally moreish combination that's amazing served with crunchy crackers and crudites.
Recipe: Classic Pimento Cheese
5. Jolly Snowman Cheese Ball
This fantastically festive cheese ball is sure to bring the fun to your holiday table. With its adorable snowman theme, this whimsical creation almost looks too cute to eat, but the tempting medley of ingredients will soon have you reaching for a dipper. To the cheddar-cream cheese base, we add a selection of flavorful herbs, including dill and parsley, plus aromatic garlic powder and onion powder. There's more cheddar for the coating, and don't forget to grab a baby carrot and some olives for the eyes, nose, and mouth.
Recipe: Jolly Snowman Cheese Ball
6. 3-Ingredient Jalapeño Poppers
Made with just three simple ingredients, these jalapeño poppers definitely deliver on convenience, without skimping on flavor. To each halved and deseeded pepper, you'll add a mixture of pan-fried Mexican chorizo and cream cheese, before baking everything until browned. Meaty, creamy, and spicy, these mouth-watering appetizers offer an irresistible combination of gooeyness and crispness, and they're super easy to jazz up with extra toppings, like fresh herbs or a dollop of sour cream.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Jalapeño Poppers
7. Jalapeño Popper Party Pinwheel
These fun pinwheel wraps are packed with spicy, cheesy flavor. Spread onto each soft tortilla wrap is an irresistible blend of cream cheese, sour cream, diced jalapeños, and savory seasonings. Then, we add plenty of color and crunch, with diced red pepper, green onion, cilantro, cheddar, and corn chips. The final step is tightly rolling up each wrap and slicing it into bite-sized pieces, before letting those delicious flavors meld in the fridge.
Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Party Pinwheel
8. Whipped Feta Dip
Feta is the perfect candidate for whipping into a light, airy dip, and it's even better when paired with cream cheese. Feta boasts a boldly sharp and tangy flavor profile, and incorporating cream cheese helps to mellow this slightly, while creating a creamier consistency. Brightened up with a splash of lemon juice and garnished with fresh chopped parsley, this dip is a versatile addition to any party spread.
Recipe: Whipped Feta Dip
9. Slow Cooker Spinach And Artichoke Dip
A classic dip duo for good reason, spinach and artichokes make for an elegant pairing, delivering a wholesome dose of earthy, nutty flavor. And, a solid foundation for any spinach-artichoke dip is a generous helping of cream cheese. Here, this is combined with Greek yogurt, which keeps things a little lighter, though there's plenty more cheesy goodness in the form of mozzarella and Parmesan. We love this recipe's hassle-free slow cooker method, which requires just 10 minutes of prep.
10. Christmas Cheese Ball
This classic cheese ball gets a festive makeover with some striking red and green additions. The rich and tangy cream cheese and cheddar are balanced with the addition of refreshing red pepper and curly parsley, and gets a good dose of crunch from chopped walnuts. More of these vibrant ingredients are rolled on the outside of the ball post-chilling, too, amping up the visual appeal. Serve it up with a selection of your favorite dippers, such as crackers, breadsticks, and chopped veggies.
Recipe: Christmas Cheese Ball
11. Creamy Spinach Dip
Continuing the rich and creamy theme, we have this moreish spinach dip. As well as comprising a trusty base of cream cheese and sour cream, this comforting appetizer also features grated Parmesan and shredded mozzarella, plus fresh garlic and some additional flavor-boosting seasonings. It's oven-baked for the ultimate melty, gooey finish, and exceptionally served with a side of crusty garlic bread. Though, you'll be hard-pressed not to eat it straight from the baking dish.
Recipe: Creamy Spinach Dip
12. Bacon Jalapeño Pineapple Cheese Ball
Next up is another delightfully crowd-pleasing cheese ball, but this time with a fruity twist. In this creamy creation, we have a trio of add-ins that complement each other oh-so beautifully. There's smoky crumbled bacon, spicy jalapeño peppers, and sweet, tangy pineapple, which build a perfectly balanced flavor profile. Garlic and onion further enhance the savory depth, and a final coating of chopped pecans brings some contrasting crunch. The resulting chilled appetizer would make an incredible centerpiece for a charcuterie board.
13. Party-Pleasing Taco Dip
Turn tacos into a shareable, low-carb appetizer with this colorful dip recipe. Layer one is a creamy, herb- and spice-infused mixture of sour cream and cream cheese, which is loaded up with plenty of colorful toppings. There are tangy tomatoes, crisp lettuce and bell pepper, and briny olives, all finished off with a generous scattering of shredded cheddar cheese. The contrast of richness and freshness works brilliantly here, and there are plenty of dipping options to choose from, whether you fancy tortilla chips, pita chips, or crunchy crudites.
Recipe: Party-Pleasing Taco Dip
14. Cheesy Crab Rangoon Dip
Served with crispy baked wonton wrappers, this warm, melty crab rangoon dip brings all of the comforting vibes. Using canned crab meat keeps things convenient, and alongside sour cream and mayo, cream cheese brings its signature silky richness. This recipe also includes some Asian-inspired add-ins — green onions, soy sauce, and sesame oil — which boost the umami depth to no end. Monterey Jack is the second cheese of choice here, which helps things get even more gooey and bubbly as the dip bakes in the oven.
Recipe: Cheesy Crab Rangoon Dip
15. Everything-Seasoned Pigs In A Blanket And Cream Cheese Dip
Pigs in blankets are a much-loved festive appetizer, and you simply have to try serving them up with a homemade cream cheese dip. This really takes things to the next level, adding an irresistible dose of tangy richness to each crisp, savory bite. The pigs in blankets themselves are super easy to prep using crescent roll dough and mini beef smokies, and the dip is a simple yet delicious mixture of whipped cream cheese, plain yogurt, mayonnaise, and chopped chives.
Recipe: Everything-Seasoned Pigs In A Blanket And Cream Cheese Dip
16. Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip
This indulgent dip features all the cheesy, spicy goodness of classic individually-served jalapeño poppers, but instead, everything is thrown together in a baking dish. This creates a warm, shareable, and undeniably comforting appetizer, and the prep is a breeze. Just mix cream cheese, sour cream, cheddar, jalapeños, and chopped, cooked bacon with some seasonings and spoon everything into the dish. Once baked, it'll be satisfyingly gooey and ready for dunking.
Recipe: Cheesy Jalapeño Popper Dip
17. Baked Clam Dip
Smoked paprika and hot sauce give this creamy clam dip a spicy twist, with cream cheese and sour cream serving as the perfect cooling base. The canned clams, which are drained and chopped before they're combined with the other ingredients, offer a subtle briny, salty taste, while Parmesan cheese boosts the richness, and sweet onion delivers a welcomed dose of aromatic flavor. To add a pop of color post-baking, we garnish the dip with a generous sprinkling of fresh parsley and chopped green onions.
Recipe: Baked Clam Dip
18. Pumpkin Cheese Ball
Perfect for any autumnal gathering, this rather pleasing, pumpkin-shaped cheese ball is made with all of the usual suspects. Cream cheese and cheddar cheese are combined with chopped chives, onion powder, and garlic powder, before the mixture is shaped into a ball and securely wrapped in plastic wrap. Then, you'll use elastic bands to form indents, giving the ball that distinctive pumpkin-like shape. Rolled in orange cheddar and topped with a bell pepper stem, this crafty creation is a real showstopper.
Recipe: Pumpkin Cheese Ball
19. Halloween Skull Cheese Ball
For a Halloween-inspired take on a classic cheese ball, try crafting it into a spooky skull shape. This creamy base requires just three ingredients — cream cheese, Italian dressing mix, and shredded mozzarella. You'll blend these together in a stand mixer, then mold the mixture into shape using your hands. Use chopsticks to create indents for the teeth and nose, grab some pimento-stuffed olives for the eyes, and you've got yourself a sufficiently creepy appetizer that's fit for any Halloween party.
Recipe: Halloween Skull Cheese Ball
20. The Ultimate Cheeseburger Dip
This fast food icon typically comes in the form of a meaty sandwich stack, but this recipe sees the beloved cheeseburger transformed into an equally appealing dip. Cream cheese serves as a silky-smooth binder for the ground beef and shredded cheddar, and in true burger form, there's also mayo, ketchup, and mustard blended in. After it's baked until bubbling, the dip is finished with some classic fresh burger add-ins, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and pickles.
Recipe: The Ultimate Cheeseburger Dip
21. Nashville Hot Chicken Dip
If bold, spicy flavors are your vibe, this Nashville hot chicken dip is a must-try. Cayenne pepper and paprika bring a dose of fiery warmth to the decadent cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and chicken base, while grated mozzarella helps create the ultimate cheese pull with every dunk. We also throw in dill pickles and a splash of the brine from the jar, which adds a hint of tang that cuts through the richness of the other ingredients beautifully.
Recipe: Nashville Hot Chicken Dip
22. Cooling Cucumber Salad Sandwiches
Oozing with sophistication, these neat little sandwiches are simple yet perfectly balanced, bringing creaminess, crunch, and refreshing herbaceous flavor. The cream cheese filling is enhanced with garlic, chives, dill, and lemon juice, which brighten everything up brilliantly. We layer this mixture up with crisp cucumber slices in soft white sandwich bread, and cut off the crusts to achieve that all-important elegant presentation. These are great served as part of a wider afternoon tea spread, alongside other sandwiches, pastries, and cakes.
23. Sausage And Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms
Earthy, umami-rich mushroom cups provide the perfect canvas for stuffing with savory fillings, and cream cheese is an excellent option. In this flavor-packed recipe, the cheese is combined with sausage, garlic, onion powder, parsley, cheddar cheese, and the finely chopped stems of the mushrooms. This creates a delightfully hearty filling mixture that holds its shape well when piled atop each cup. Scatter over some extra shredded cheddar before baking everything until golden, and finish these tempting appetizers off with a sprinkling of fresh parsley.
24. Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Another top-tier ingredient for stuffing mushrooms is crab. Its delicate, briny taste pairs especially well with the richness of cream cheese, and here, we give the two a peppery flavor boost with the addition of horseradish. Worcestershire sauce is another key add-in, injecting the mixture with a dose of umami depth, and Italian breadcrumbs bring a herbaceous edge while helping to bind everything together. With the mixture scooped into the mushroom cups and baked until golden, you'll have whipped up an impressive appetizer that feels like a restaurant-worthy treat.
Recipe: Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
25. Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms
In this simple stuffed mushroom recipe, large portobello mushrooms serve as the receptacle for a gloriously gooey cheese mixture, providing plenty of surface area for stuffing. Piled into each cup, you'll of course find cream cheese, with cheddar boosting the tanginess, and crushed garlic and onion powder offering their complementary aromatic notes. And, if that wasn't already enough savory deliciousness, we throw in chopped, cooked bacon to add texture and smokiness to the mixture.
Recipe: Cheesy Stuffed Mushrooms
26. 3-Cheese Garlic Bread Pizza Dip
This spectacular skillet creation would be a fitting addition to any pizza party. Step one is arranging thawed garlic rolls around the edge of the skillet, before you fill the center of the ring with a tempting medley of oregano-infused cream cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, and Parmesan cheese. This gets topped with a layer of pizza sauce, plus more sliced mozzarella and oregano, before everything is baked until gooey and gorgeous. The fluffy, golden rolls can now be pulled apart and dunked into that mouth-watering cheese and tomato filling.
Recipe: 3-Cheese Garlic Bread Pizza Dip
27. Bean Dip
You'll need just four ingredients to whip up this creamy bean dip, and it's guaranteed to upgrade any Mexican feast. Just blend cream cheese with refried beans and taco seasoning, before spreading the mixture into a baking dish and scattering over some shredded Mexican cheese. Once baked, the dip will have a thick, smooth interior and golden, cheesy top that's perfect for dipping tortilla chips into. You could even customize it with your favorite toppings, such as shredded lettuce, spicy salsa, or sliced avocado.
Recipe: Bean Dip
28. Ginger Scallion Salmon Dip
Packed with bold, Asian-inspired flavors, this luscious salmon dip is a wonderfully unique way to transform cooked, shredded fish into a decadent appetizer. Cream cheese and Greek yogurt are first warmed and blended with some punchy aromatics — green onions, ginger, and garlic. Next comes the flaked salmon, plus fiery sriracha, tangy rice vinegar, and nutty sesame oil. With everything combined in a pan on the stovetop, there's no baking required here, which makes the dip easy enough to prepare in just 15 minutes.
Recipe: Ginger Scallion Salmon Dip
29. Buffalo Chicken Dip
The tangy heat of Buffalo chicken is a firm favorite for game day feasting, but why not switch up your usual wings for a rich, cheesy dip? This is a brilliant way to use up leftover cooked chicken, with the shredded meat making a fitting pairing for the other creamy add-ins. We use a mixture of cream cheese and blue cheese dressing, with cayenne pepper hot sauce bringing the heat, and shredded cheddar creating that moreish melty consistency. Don't forget to finish things off with some extra blue cheese crumbles.
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Dip
30. Handheld Spinach And Feta Tarts
Despite being ready in just over 30 minutes, these mini, vegetarian-friendly tarts will have your guests thinking you spent hours crafting them. Store-bought puff pastry keeps things convenient, and the filling is super easy to prep. Inside each golden parcel, there's a mixture of sautéed shallots, cream cheese, feta, mozzarella, spinach, and red pepper flakes — the perfect blend of freshness, richness, and heat. You'll slice the pastry into squares and assemble the tarts in a muffin pan, before baking them to creamy, flaky perfection.
Recipe: Handheld Spinach And Feta Tarts
31. Jalapeño Popper Sausage Balls
Making use of a trusty pantry staple, these Bisquick-based sausage balls are inspired by the beloved jalapeño popper. There, of course, has to be cream cheese thrown in. The approach is nice and easy here. Just mix the sausage, Bisquick, and cream cheese with some shredded cheddar and chopped jalapeños, and shape the mixture into balls. Then, they're ready for baking until golden all over. These work especially well served with a silky cheese sauce.
Recipe: Jalapeño Popper Sausage Balls
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table, Mashed, and Daily Meal.