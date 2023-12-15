Jolly Snowman Cheese Ball Recipe

Cheese is probably the best thing you can put on your appetizer spread during the holidays. With the exception of vegans and (some) lactose-intolerant folks, most everyone enjoys cheese in some form, be it hard, soft, on crackers, or melted into a creamy queso. One criminally underrated way to serve cheese, though? In a ball.

Cheese balls have been around for quite some time. Unsurprisingly, they're mostly Midwestern, peaking in popularity somewhere around the mid-20th century. They then fell out fashion, but just like everything else from decades past, they've had a comeback. These days, cheese balls have slowly but surely made their way back to appetizer platters (though if you're from Wisconsin, it's likely they never left).

Let's be real, though: There's nothing wrong with a flavorful ball of cheese. In this recipe by Michelle McGlinn (a former Wisconsinite and therefore expert on cheeses), the cheese ball gets a festive upgrade with white cheddar cheese. The snowy cheese and layers of herbs make for the cutest snowman centerpiece for your holiday table and will seriously impress your guests — so much so, they might just change their minds about cheese balls.