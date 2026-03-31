15 Costco Kitchen Items Worth Looking Out For
If you love discovering practical kitchen tools for easier cooking, Costco hears you. The fan-fave membership warehouse routinely harbors new finds and old favorites worth a second look. From time-saving countertop appliances to pantry organization, storage sets, bins, cookware, utensils, and kitchen carts, you can find just about everything you might need here.
As frequent shoppers know, some Costco products rotate in and out of warehouses on a regular basis. There's no guarantee they'll still be there after you ponder, leave the store, and return later to find the item has sold out or been replaced. To keep that from happening, we're giving a heads-up on 15 useful Costco kitchen items currently making their way into carts or delivery trucks.
Some may depend on location or require online ordering, so be sure to check availability based on your zip code. These are our picks for standout Costco kitchen items that help you conveniently prep, cook, store, and organize using the "three kitchen E's": efficiency, ease, and enjoyment. Here are some items you ought to look out for.
Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer with Window & Light
This handy Gourmia 8-Quart Digital Air Fryer is a solid choice for batch cooking, families and groups, or anyone who loves quick, crispy meals without heating up a standard oven. The roomy basket accommodates larger portions, while a viewing window and interior light allows you to check the progress without interrupting what's cooking. It also includes digital presets for air frying, baking, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, reheating, and keeping warm.
Snapware Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
This Snapware Pyrex 18-piece Glass Food Storage Set at Costco is one of those ordinary but extraordinarily dependable collections that earns its kitchen-keep credentials. They're handy for everything from meal prep and leftovers to lunches, pantry storage, and make-ahead ingredients. Nine sturdy glass containers with leak-proof lids facilitate a streamlined journey from fridge to microwave without a second thought. The glass is also oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
GreenPan Jewel Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set
With the GreenPan Jewel Pro 11-Piece Cookware Set from Costco, you'll get a substantial upgrade from ordinary pots and pans. It features hard-anodized aluminum construction, PFAS-Free ceramic nonstick coating, induction compatibility, and a high oven-safe broiling temp of 600 degrees Fahrenheit for the pans and 392 degrees for lids. It's a strong choice, similar to others in our collection of the best cookware sets money can buy at Costco.
Farberware Build-a-Board 2-piece Set
Creating the perfect charcuterie board gets much easier, and a lot more fun, with this Farberware Build-a-Board 2-piece Set available at Costco. The two 11x14 boards are made from natural bamboo, avoiding the worry of shedding microplastics while slicing and chopping. Each board comes with black handles and a clear locking lid, and one board features six compartments for arranging cheeses, fruits, cured meats, and other goodies. They're attractively self-sufficient for prepping, serving, and entertaining.
All-Clad 8-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set
Created with durable 18/10 stainless steel, each piece in this All-Clad 8-Piece Kitchen Utensil Set features a one-piece construction that's durable and easy to clean. The collection features ergonomically designed solid and slotted spoons, plus a ladle, turner, two-pronged fork, whisk, pasta ladle, and an attractive stainless steel caddy that's laser-engraved with the modern All Clad logo.
Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker, Oven, and Air Fryer
This countertop Ninja Combi All-in-One Multicooker, Oven, and Air Fryer is a 14-in-one hitter for getting meals to table in as little as 15 minutes. The spacious digital cooker can air fry, toast, bake, broil, roast, steam, sauté, warm, and more, with presets and space for cooking multiple dishes at a time. It fits a 9x13-inch baking pan and includes an integrated control panel with a see-through window.
Trinity Pro EcoStorage Kitchen Cart
Storage and food prep gets a lot more convenient with the Trinity Pro EcoStorage Kitchen Cart, featuring a removable 1.5-inch bamboo cutting board, fold-out bamboo side panels for extra width, adjustable wire shelves and basket, a sidebar with hooks, swivel locking wheels, and easy no-tool assembly. It's food-safe and eco-friendly, measuring 36 in. x 19 in. x 36.5 in.
Stainless Steel 12.5-Inch Wok with Lid and Steamer
This Stainless Steel 12.5-Inch Wok with Lid and Steamer offers impressive heat conduction and uniform cooking, thanks to tri-ply clad construction with stainless steel, aluminum core, and magnetic stainless steel. It works on induction, gas, electric, and ceramic glass cooktops, and includes a steamer insert and lid. You're free to use metal spatulas, spoons, and whisks, as well as nylon, silicone, and wooden utensils.
OXO SoftWorks Pop Food Storage Containers, Set of 8
Organizing your pantry is simple with this set of 8 OXO SoftWorks POP Food Storage Containers, designed to keep dried goods and essentials fresh and accessible. The sturdy BPA-free containers are airtight, stackable, space-efficient, and customizable for different types of spaces. They also come with fill lines and curved corners to efficiently dispense contents. A push button in each lid activates an airtight seal for keeping things fresh. For similar storage solutions, check out 12 more Costco items that will declutter your kitchen.
Ninja Luxe Cafe Signature Series, 3-in-1 Espresso, Coffee and Cold Brew
Every type of coffee drinker is happy with this stainless steel 3-in-1 Ninja Luxe Cafe Signature Series coffee station. The device delivers espresso, drip coffee, and cold brew into various container sizes. There's also a built-in grinder, plus a dual froth system for making everything from steamed milk to cold foam in varying thicknesses for customized lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.
Core Kitchen Silicone Utensils, Set of 8
If silicone is your choice material for cooking utensils, you'll love this set of eight food-safe, FDA-grade Core Kitchen Silicone Utensils. They withstand heats up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit, and are resistant to warping, cracking, melting, and discoloration. The collection comes with a whisk, spatula, locking tongs, and basting brush, as well as standard and slotted spoons and turners. You'll definitely want to add these Costco kitchen tools to your kitchen.
Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ
For next-level blending, the Ninja Professional Blender with Auto IQ simplifies the entire process, creating smoothies, power drinks, sauces, soups, salsa, frozen drinks, and milkshakes in minutes. A preset for smoothies automatically whirls up the magic with automatic blending patterns and pulses, while a 1400-peak-watt motor and proprietary Total Crushing blades tackle veggies, ice, and other hearty ingredients. The pitcher, lid, and blade assembly are BPA-free for peace of mind.
iDesign Kitchen and Pantry Storage Bins, 18-piece Set
These iDesign Kitchen and Pantry Storage Bins are an affordable Costco kitchen find that come in a set of 18 to cover a wide range of needs. With five different size configurations, the clear, open-top, stackable modular bins help organize your storage space. Built-in handles facilitate easy rearranging or carrying items back and forth for cooking and snacking. The plastic is BPA-free, and the bins fare well in fridges and freezers.
Kohler 47L Step Trash Can
Foot-pedal cans are ideal for busy cooks with busy hands, and this silver-toned Kohler 47L Step Trash Can steps up to the plate. You get a metal foot pedal, quiet-close locking lid, removable plastic liner, and a finish that's fingerprint-resistant. The space-saving design snugs up to walls or cabinets, and a hinge design prevents scuffing. To maximize cleanliness across your space, check out these convenient Costco kitchen cleaning supplies.
Cuisinart Extra-Large 26L 10-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven
When you need multi-faceted cooking with extra-large capacity, this countertop appliance may be your new best kitchen friend. It's the Cuisinart Extra-Large 26L 10-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven, which features a four-pound air-fryer capacity, plus air-fryer presets for fries, wings, vegetables, and snacks. You can also switch to traditional oven functions for roasting, baking, broiling, toasting, and warming. For customizing, a simple control panel puts you in charge.