Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Rainforest Cafe

There are countless restaurants to visit when you want a calm, sophisticated atmosphere where you can enjoy a relaxing night with friends or loved ones. But sometimes, you may be looking for a different dining experience. Whether you want to take your kids out for a restaurant experience they won't forget, or you're on the hunt for a novel meal to enjoy during vacation, Rainforest Cafe is a themed restaurant that has you covered. This rainforest-themed restaurant is known for its animatronics, its fake "thunderstorms," and its assortment of jungle-themed dishes.

Rainforest Cafe isn't a restaurant for everyone, but it can definitely be a good time if you're looking for family-friendly fun. But if you're new to the chain (which has a dwindling number of locations), you may not know exactly what to expect when you visit. That's why we've compiled this list of the unwritten rules you should know before going to Rainforest Cafe. By better understanding how the restaurant works, you can ensure you have an even better time dining there.