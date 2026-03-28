Unwritten Rules To Know Before Visiting Rainforest Cafe
There are countless restaurants to visit when you want a calm, sophisticated atmosphere where you can enjoy a relaxing night with friends or loved ones. But sometimes, you may be looking for a different dining experience. Whether you want to take your kids out for a restaurant experience they won't forget, or you're on the hunt for a novel meal to enjoy during vacation, Rainforest Cafe is a themed restaurant that has you covered. This rainforest-themed restaurant is known for its animatronics, its fake "thunderstorms," and its assortment of jungle-themed dishes.
Rainforest Cafe isn't a restaurant for everyone, but it can definitely be a good time if you're looking for family-friendly fun. But if you're new to the chain (which has a dwindling number of locations), you may not know exactly what to expect when you visit. That's why we've compiled this list of the unwritten rules you should know before going to Rainforest Cafe. By better understanding how the restaurant works, you can ensure you have an even better time dining there.
It's generally a good idea to make a reservation
Rainforest Cafe is indeed a very chill, laid-back restaurant. That may make you assume that you don't really need to make a reservation. After all, it looks like the kind of place you might be able to walk right into. However, Rainforest Cafes can get crowded, especially if you're in a particularly touristy location. Although you technically don't need to make a reservation to get a seat, it's usually a good idea to do so. Otherwise, you might wait to be seated for a long time. Luckily, you can easily make a reservation at Rainforest Cafe online, or you can call the location to reserve your spot.
If you decide to skip this step and want to rock up without a res, you might want to visit outside of peak hours. Therefore, skipping the lunch and dinner rushes is probably your best bet if you don't want to wait long.
Visit for the vibe, not the food
Restaurants can deliver different types of experiences. If you're someone who's looking for restaurants with the most delicious, highest-quality food, then there's a good chance you're not going to have the best time at Rainforest Cafe. According to many online commenters, the food isn't really that exciting. Some say it's just okay, while others more openly criticize it. There are a decent number of dishes to choose from, so it shouldn't be too hard to find something that seems at least a little bit appealing — from salads and pasta to burgers and various meat-centered entrees, your options aren't limited, but they may not be very good either.
That doesn't necessarily mean that you should skip Rainforest Cafe, but it does mean that you should choose to visit for the vibe of the restaurant, not the food itself. If you're there specifically for a certain dish with no interest in the atmosphere of the place, then you might find yourself disappointed by the experience.
Don't try to pay with Google Pay or Apple Pay
Before you dine at any restaurant, it's generally a good idea to know what forms of payment they take. For example, you don't want to eat a whole meal at a restaurant only to discover that they don't take credit cards when you don't have any cash on hand. With the rise of Google Pay and Apple Pay, some people go out without even a card on them these days. But you'll want to avoid that at Rainforest Cafe, since the restaurant doesn't accept Google Pay or Apple Pay.
But don't worry — there are other ways to pay your bill at the restaurant. Of course, you can always use cash if you have it on hand or a debit card that connects directly to your bank account. You can also pay with a credit card at Rainforest Cafe, and yes, they even take American Express cards. Make sure you have one of these forms of payment on you before going out to eat at the restaurant.
Let the staff know if you're visiting on your birthday
Going out to eat is one of the best ways to celebrate your birthday. And if you're looking to celebrate somewhere that's a departure from the norm, you might want to make Rainforest Cafe your birthday restaurant of choice this year. It's definitely great for kids' birthday parties, but it can even be fun for adults who want to tap into their childhood nostalgia. But if you do decide to celebrate at Rainforest Cafe, make sure to let the staff know that it's your birthday, because you could get some serious perks with your meal.
Not only will the staff sing a song to celebrate your birthday, but you'll also get a free dessert if you're eating with three or more paying guests — perfect for making a birthday wish. You can also book a full-out party at Rainforest Cafe if you have a group of 10 or more people, where you'll receive a custom menu, party favors, and even special visits from the restaurant mascots; make sure to call the restaurant or reserve online, though. It's one out of many restaurants that offer birthday rewards, but it's an especially fun spot for a celebration.
Order a cocktail if you want to take a Rainforest Cafe glass home with you
Who doesn't like taking a souvenir home from a fun experience like dining at Rainforest Cafe? If you want to hold onto your memories of visiting the restaurant with your very own Rainforest Cafe drinkware, you can always visit the gift shop on your way out. But there are also a variety of drinks you can order at the restaurant that will come with a complimentary glass. These are all alcoholic drinks, so it's limited to adults, but there is a wide variety of cocktails to choose from — from the Fusion Margarita, which features Bacardi pineapple rum and Midori melon liqueur, to the Rainbow Colada, which is blended with strawberries, bananas, and a piña colada mix.
Just keep in mind that these drinks are pretty sweet, so you'll probably want to order one of them. Don't worry if you want something else to sip on afterward — you can also choose from a selection of beer and wine, but they don't come with the complimentary glass.
Sit at the bar if you want to avoid a long wait time
We've already discussed the fact that it's usually a good idea to make a reservation at Rainforest Cafe because the restaurant can get pretty busy, especially in more touristy locations. But let's be honest: Sometimes, you might decide to go to a restaurant on a whim, and you don't want to have to think ahead of time to make a reservation. If you're in that kind of mode, it doesn't mean you have to skip Rainforest Cafe entirely. You can wait for a table to become available or just head to the bar to see if you can get seated sooner.
According to Rainforest Cafe's website, there is often less of a wait time for the bar, making it a great option when you want to experience the atmosphere of the restaurant but don't feel a need to be seated at an actual table. Order drinks there, or get some apps to check out the fare.
Call the restaurant ahead of time if you don't eat gluten or have other dietary restrictions
Do you follow a gluten-free diet? If so, then you know it can sometimes be tricky to find gluten-free dishes at restaurants that don't cater to those who have dietary restrictions. Some restaurants offer an excellent gluten-free menu, but not all do. The good news is that Rainforest Cafe has gluten-free options available to customers who either can't have or don't want to consume gluten. The bad news is that the offerings aren't the same at every Rainforest Cafe you visit.
That's why it's a good idea to call the Rainforest Cafe location you're planning on visiting before you get there to ask about their gluten-free options. Not doing so is a big mistake that gluten-free diners make at restaurants. This can help you decide whether they have what you're looking for or if you want to go out somewhere else to eat. The same thing applies if you have any other kind of dietary restriction — by calling ahead, you'll know exactly what you can eat there before you even arrive.
Go with the flow
There are restaurants that you go to when you want a structured, high-end dining experience ... and Rainforest Cafe is not one of them. Perhaps the most important rule you should keep in mind when you visit this chain is to go with the flow. About every 20 minutes, there's a loud "thunderstorm" show that might interrupt your conversation, and the animatronics might distract you from your meal. This chain is often filled with kids and families who are trying to enjoy the atmosphere and who may be a bit noisy from time to time.
If you don't want to dine in a loud, noisy, and sometimes hectic environment, then Rainforest Cafe isn't the right restaurant for you. If you decide that you still want to visit, try to relax and go with the flow. The fun of this restaurant is its light-heartedness and spontaneity, so embrace that facet of the dining experience there.