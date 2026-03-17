What Went Wrong For A 1990s Themed American Restaurant Now Down To 22 Locations

There's no doubt that themed restaurants had a moment in the '90s, back when whimsically minded foodies could dine surrounded by a dense menagerie of faux jungle greenery and eccentric animatronic rainforest animals. We are, of course, talking about the quirky Rainforest Cafe, perhaps one of the most immersive experiential chain restaurants of all time. Wide-eyed wanderers dine to a thematic, ambient soundtrack of parrots screeching, monkeys chattering, and rainfall. Servers dressed like safari guides greet each table with the words "Your adventure is about to begin," and simulated thunderstorms roll in every half hour, misting the canopy of the dining room with water. So, what happened to the once well-known eatery? Here's how the brand fell from prominence.

At its peak, the jungle-themed eatery had over 40 locations. Nowadays, there are only 22 remaining Rainforest Cafes where foodies can still get a taste of the beloved phenomenon — but it's a far cry from the chain's technicolor heyday. The first-ever iteration of the eatery was constructed by electrical engineer Steve Schussler inside of his own 3,000-square-foot home in a Minneapolis suburb, complete with custom-made rock formations made from concrete, two 600-gallon fish tanks, a greenhouse filled with butterflies, robotic gorillas, two 150-pound tortoises, and a full-sized waterfall feature. The $400,000 investment initially struggled to find investors, but after a few years of searching, Schussler's imaginative concept paid off in spades.