What Makes Mall Of America's Food Court The Most Unique In The Country
The Mall of America isn't exactly known for subtlety. The Bloomington, Minnesota-based shopping mecca-slash-foodie hotspot takes standard American mall format and turns the dial up to 11 in practically every way. With around 500 stores, an aquarium, and a larger-than-life, indoor amusement park, it's a self-contained city that's so grand, it's been given its own ZIP code. While there's a case to be made for the single best aspect of this consumerist behemoth, its food court arguably sets it apart most from any of its counterparts.
Mall food courts don't always have the greatest reputation. Cheaply made, low-quality food served on dingy plastic trays, limited culinary variety, and an unappealing, fluorescently lit atmosphere are common complaints heard at just about every local mall in the United States. But at the Mall of America, hungry tourists and locals alike are free to choose from more than 100 options, ranging from the typical food court fare to elegant, fine dining restaurants.
This elevated take on the regular food court makes sense, given that the Mall of America isn't merely a place to buy a last-minute Christmas present or a casual night out. Instead, it is an international tourist destination, with many traveling to the area specifically to pay it a visit. Therefore, it is best to make its gastronomic offerings as diverse as possible in order to please the vast demographics it regularly serves, from local teenagers in need of a sugary snack to wealthy, corporate executives looking for an unforgettable dinner amid top-notch ambiance.
Not your average food court
Fine dining is far from what you would expect to find a food court, but the Mall of America has you covered regardless. There's Cedar + Stone, which prides itself on sourcing its ingredients from farms within 200 miles of its dining room. CRAVE, a culinary fusion of sushi, flatbreads, burgers, and more, all served with over-the-top presentations, with the occasional puff of steam from dry ice to boot. There's also FireLake Grill, a farm-to-table concept with a hefty cocktail menu in an inviting, modern setting.
As previously mentioned, all the familiar food court favorites are still here, like Auntie Anne's, Wetzel's Pretzels, Cinnabon, and Sbarro. There's also a number of fast-casual national chains, like Chipotle, Qdoba, Panera Bread, Shake Shack, and more, where you can grab an on-the-go, quick bite to eat in-between your mid-day rollercoaster rides. You will also find some of those classic, tourist-friendly themed restaurants, like the Rainforest Café, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, where you're not just eating a meal, you're immersed in a highly thought-out, zany experience.
Then there's the "experiential retail" locations, a unique concept where consumers are greeted by a hybrid of traditional brick-and-mortar retail with photo-worthy food and beverages. It takes what would be a mundane trip to the bank or clothing store into an experience that you want to write home about. You can visit the Capital One Café, the Nordstrom eBar and Grill, and Lululemon Fuel Space.