The US City With The Biggest Hard Rock Cafe Location In The World

1990 was a big year in music. Nothing compared 2 Sinead O'Connor, and Madonna ushered "voguing" into popular mainstream culture. Public Enemy dropped "Fear of a Black Planet" on April 10, the same day A Tribe Called Quest released "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm." In lesser-known news, 1990 was also the year that the world's largest Hard Rock Cafe first opened its doors to Orlando's food scene.

Outside, a facade of gargantuan columns welcome guests like a colosseum of rock 'n' roll — an architectural encapsulation of the pomposity and status of rock itself. But, even more than the alluring exterior, it's what's inside Hard Rock Orlando in Florida that draws guests from all corners of the world. Befitting its size, the Orlando HRC is home to the largest memorabilia collection out of any Hard Rock Cafe on the planet. Melomaniacs can stand mere feet away from Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas" suit, Buddy Holly's thick-rimmed glasses (yes, really), and the decimated remnants of Pete Townshend's custom 1973 Les Paul, which he famously obliterated that year during a show at the Newcastle Odeon, among other unique rock artifacts.

"World's biggest" is a particularly impressive accolade, considering the Hard Rock Cafe's storied international presence. According to their website, they have more than 315 venues, including casinos, in 75 countries, which collectively serve music-lovin' foodies every single year. But, whether you're dining at an HRC location in Budapest, Reykjavik, Guadalajara, Santiago, or Phnom Penh, you'll never truly "go big" unless you go to Orlando.