The US City With The Biggest Hard Rock Cafe Location In The World
1990 was a big year in music. Nothing compared 2 Sinead O'Connor, and Madonna ushered "voguing" into popular mainstream culture. Public Enemy dropped "Fear of a Black Planet" on April 10, the same day A Tribe Called Quest released "People's Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm." In lesser-known news, 1990 was also the year that the world's largest Hard Rock Cafe first opened its doors to Orlando's food scene.
Outside, a facade of gargantuan columns welcome guests like a colosseum of rock 'n' roll — an architectural encapsulation of the pomposity and status of rock itself. But, even more than the alluring exterior, it's what's inside Hard Rock Orlando in Florida that draws guests from all corners of the world. Befitting its size, the Orlando HRC is home to the largest memorabilia collection out of any Hard Rock Cafe on the planet. Melomaniacs can stand mere feet away from Elvis' "Viva Las Vegas" suit, Buddy Holly's thick-rimmed glasses (yes, really), and the decimated remnants of Pete Townshend's custom 1973 Les Paul, which he famously obliterated that year during a show at the Newcastle Odeon, among other unique rock artifacts.
"World's biggest" is a particularly impressive accolade, considering the Hard Rock Cafe's storied international presence. According to their website, they have more than 315 venues, including casinos, in 75 countries, which collectively serve music-lovin' foodies every single year. But, whether you're dining at an HRC location in Budapest, Reykjavik, Guadalajara, Santiago, or Phnom Penh, you'll never truly "go big" unless you go to Orlando.
Orlando is memorabilia mecca for rockin' cafe-goers
The first Hard Rock Cafe may have begun in an old car dealership, but HRC Orlando would follow these humble digs less than 20 years later, remaining the biggest location to this day. Located at Universal Orlando Resort in the CityWalk entertainment complex, the Hard Rock Cafe campus encompasses a multi-level cafe for drinking and dining, as well as a 3,000-person-capacity venue space known as Hard Rock Live Orlando. Here, patrons can catch a live music show or book the space for private parties.
Many of Orlando's restaurants offer waterfront views, but at the Hard Rock Cafe, the concept is all about chowing down surrounded by one-of-a-kind memorabilia. Like the casual dining chain's other locations, HRC Orlando features a steak burger-centric menu, while also serving sandwiches, salads, appetizers (we recommend the chicken nachos), and desserts. Want a yuzu lychee martini and a hot fudge sundae? You can make that happen at Hard Rock Orlando. The joint has mocktails, too, since not every show has to last all night long.
Customer reviews on Yelp rave about the lively atmospheric elements, writing, "To me it was the vibe that made this restaurant so dope! The music decor and music playing was 100/10!!!!" Another reviewer called Hard Rock Orlando a "fun experience with all the decor and would happily visit again!" Though with only 3.5 stars, some reviewers complained about long wait times, and there are mixed reviews on the food.