Order Texas Roadhouse Rolls Like This For A Delicious Garlic Twist
Texas Roadhouse rolls may just be the most legendary chain restaurant starter of all time. It's honestly shocking that the steakhouse still gives these rolls out for free, given their level of notoriety. There are plenty of reasons why they've become so wildly successful with such a Texas-sized following. For starters, our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu item is always made from scratch in the restaurant and baked fresh every five minutes. So, no matter what time of the day you enter the establishment, you can bet on receiving a direct-from-the-oven basket. The rolls also rely on a very careful blend of ingredients, including high-quality yeast and a heavier sprinkling of sugar to give the bread that sweet edge. Finally, there's the iconic honey cinnamon butter that accompanies each batch — the sidekick that takes these rolls from tasty to completely irresistible.
It's hard to complain about this combination of sweet tastes. But if you ever find yourself at the Western-themed joint with a hankering for something slightly more savory instead, there is a delicious hack for that. Intrepid TikTokers discovered that you can give the rolls a garlicky makeover. It's as easy as asking for a cup of garlic lemon pepper butter (the same mixture that's drizzled over the chain's grilled shrimp skewers) and a side of Parmesan cheese in place of the standard honey cinnamon butter. Dunk that soft airy roll into the butter, then follow it up with a dip in the shredded cheese, and your sweet starter transforms into an elevated version of cheesy garlic bread.
More tasty Texas Roadhouse dinner roll hacks
This isn't the first time, and won't be the last, that customers have come up with a clever way to enjoy Texas Roadhouse's most beloved starter even more. There are countless other hacks that have already made their way around the internet. Another simple one is to ask for your Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls toasted. Although this may not be the case at every restaurant, some locations will slice your rolls in half and toast them so they come out warm and crispy around the edges — perfect for pairing with either cinnamon butter or garlic butter, or maybe even both!
Other tricks turn those buttery buns into full-blown meals. Try saving a few until the entrées arrive (we know it's easier said than done) and then pair them with an order of Chicken Critters. If you tuck a crispy, golden-fried tender or two between a roll, you'll get a deliciously sweet and savory chicken slider that you can dress up even more with sauces or sides like sautéed mushrooms and onions.
Who says you can't have Texas Roadhouse rolls for breakfast too? If you have a few left over from your dinner, or an attempted at-home recipe, you can call on them to upgrade your morning-time spread. Swap the rolls in for the biscuits in classic biscuits and gravy. You could also use them as the base for avocado toast or even create a new version of French toast. Truly, this starter is just the beginning.