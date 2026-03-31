Order Texas Roadhouse Rolls Like This For A Delicious Garlic Twist

This isn't the first time, and won't be the last, that customers have come up with a clever way to enjoy Texas Roadhouse's most beloved starter even more. There are countless other hacks that have already made their way around the internet. Another simple one is to ask for your Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls toasted. Although this may not be the case at every restaurant, some locations will slice your rolls in half and toast them so they come out warm and crispy around the edges — perfect for pairing with either cinnamon butter or garlic butter, or maybe even both!

Other tricks turn those buttery buns into full-blown meals. Try saving a few until the entrées arrive (we know it's easier said than done) and then pair them with an order of Chicken Critters. If you tuck a crispy, golden-fried tender or two between a roll, you'll get a deliciously sweet and savory chicken slider that you can dress up even more with sauces or sides like sautéed mushrooms and onions.

Who says you can't have Texas Roadhouse rolls for breakfast too? If you have a few left over from your dinner, or an attempted at-home recipe, you can call on them to upgrade your morning-time spread. Swap the rolls in for the biscuits in classic biscuits and gravy. You could also use them as the base for avocado toast or even create a new version of French toast. Truly, this starter is just the beginning.