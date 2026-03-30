The Special Ingredient Aretha Franklin Urged Martha Stewart To Use On Ham

Aretha Franklin was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the winner of 18 Grammys. But, offstage, The Queen of Soul dabbled in the epicurean scene. The singer was an outspoken fan of classic soul food (especially chitterlings and peach cobbler). In "The Blues Brothers" (1980), she plays the R&B-belting owner of a Chicago diner. It's in an early 1990s episode of Martha Stewart's cooking show, however, that Franklin lets viewers in on the action, so home cooks can get a taste for themselves. In her guest-appearance, Franklin teaches Stewart her personal ham recipe — and advises Stewart to add a splash of ginger ale into the mix.

To prepare her simple-yet-transformative ham glaze, Franklin combines a whole box of brown sugar, French's mustard, and a splash of ginger ale, all folded together with a wooden spoon. Specifically, Franklin uses Detroit-based ginger ale brand Vernor's ("It makes it very Michigan, and very Detroit," says Franklin, a nod to the city where she grew up). Ginger ale may seem like an unexpected ingredient — and indeed, Stewart remarks that she's never used it alongside ham before — but a splash of ginger ale can help balance the ham's saltiness. The soda's sugars help counterbalance the salt, and (if used as a marinade) also help the ham caramelize as it cooks. On the palate, that sharp ginger and citric acid cut the rich saltiness of the meat for a more neutral (aka balanced) profile.