18 Creative Ways To Upgrade Ham

Behold the many wonders of ham. There are many innovative options for how to eat ham. If you find yourself looking for pasta recipes, soup ideas, or ways to use leftover jam, you can utilize ham for just about everything. Not only are the cuts particularly diverse but so are the ways that you can make them, reheat them, and finish off any leftovers. Ham contains protein, potassium, phosphorus, calcium, and other nutrients, so it acts as a protein source for your meal.

Some people marinate ham in soda to give it a tenderness. Others pair it with fruit for a sweet and salty fusion. Go back in time with classic recipes as you make tortellini alla panna or dig out the Cumberland sauce to accompany your ham dish. Go around the globe with a Cuban sandwich or chicken cordon bleu. No matter how much ham you want to make or how much you have left later, there are seemingly endless ways you can give it an upgrade, all of which are incredibly tasty.