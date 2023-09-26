The Forgotten Creamy Tortellini And Ham Dish From The 1940s

Oftentimes, pasta dishes shine in their simplicity. A few well-melded components elevate the carb into a delicious affair. And while a few recipes have become beloved staples — like spaghetti and meatballs — others have faded into obscurity. Occasionally, there is a disconnect between Italian-American dishes and foods confined to the Old World peninsula. Some, such as lasagna, rest in both realms, while others are confined to a single side of the Atlantic.

A delicious creation neglected both in Italy and in the U.S. is tortellini with cream and ham. Invented in Bologna, where it's known as tortellini al la panna, this dish was all the rage during 1940s Rome. Small, circular-shaped tortellini hail from the northern Emilia-Romagna region of Italy and were first noted in print in 1289. Tortellini are historically associated with the culinary hotspot Bologna, where the modern creamy ham interpretation is believed to have originated. It's generally accredited to cook Cesarina Masi, who invented the dish in 1940. She later relocated to Rome, where she opened a successful restaurant frequented by actors, politicians, and other influential personas. As a result, tortellini alla panna surged into popularity, and even spread to the U.S. However, after the restaurant's closure, the dish declined into obscurity, and for a variety of factors, it became forgotten.