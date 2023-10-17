Use Ginger Ale To Balance The Salty Taste Of Ham

Before it is cooked, ham is cured with loads of salt and seasonings in order to inject flavor and increase shelf stability. While this ensures a flavorful product, the salt can oftentimes be a little too powerful. You could go about washing some of that salt off by running the ham under cold water, but there is a better way to balance out the saltiness of this beloved cut of meat. All you need is ginger ale.

As a balancing act for very salty ham, there are a few ways ginger ale can be put to use. A large bottle can serve as a great base for a marinade. Additional herbs and spices will mingle with the sugars and ginger to provide you with an array of complex flavors that will enter into the ham as it soaks in the marinade overnight. While the ham is baking in the oven, you can use any leftover marinade for basting. This will keep the meat from drying out, while also helping create a crispy exterior as the sugars from the ginger ale caramelize in the heat of the oven.

You could also make a glaze for the ham by simmering some ginger ale with more sugar and other complementary flavors, such as ground allspice. Once it's reduced into a sticky, smooth glaze, spread it over the ham towards the end of baking. The result should be a sweet, aromatic, and wonderfully caramelized crust.