This Old Fashioned Twist Combines Two American Classics In One Cocktail
The Old Fashioned is one of the most famous classic cocktails you'll find on the menu at any bar or restaurant. With a history dating back to the 19th century, a classic Old Fashioned recipe uses bourbon, a uniquely American spirit. So why not combine bourbon with apples for a twist that combines two American classics?
Just as bourbon is an American born whiskey, apples are America's favorite fruit, and apple pie is quite literally a metaphor for being American. Plus, the sweetness of apples and notes of caramel and baking spices in a typical apple pie recipe are also common tasting notes in bourbon. One of the great things about a classic cocktail like the Old Fashioned is that its simple ingredient list can be customized, swapped, and augmented, transforming into countless variations. And an apple pie Old Fashioned has many variations of its own because you can infuse apple pie flavor through numerous spirits, sweeteners and liqueurs.
One way to make an apple pie Old Fashioned is to use an apple-flavored bourbon or whiskey along with apple bitters to really enhance the apple flavor. You can swap the sugar cube for maple syrup or create an apple and spice infused simple syrup swap which will bring sweetness and apple flavor to a classic Old Fashioned recipe. You can also augment a classic Old Fashioned recipe with more apple-flavored additions. You can use applejack, an apple-flavored brandy, instead of or in conjunction with bourbon, for example.
More ingredients to make an apple pie Old Fashioned
You can play around with different ingredient swaps and additions to find the perfect apple pie flavor for your next Old Fashioned. We've got expert advice on how to make a perfect Old Fashioned that still applies to variations! In your quest to find the perfect ingredient combination, there are plenty of other options to consider.
Not only can you use apple-flavored spirits and sweeteners, but you can also bring a pop of apple pie flavor with the help of apple cider. An apple cider Old Fashioned is as close to an apple pie Old Fashioned as you can get, especially when used in conjunction with other swaps. Bitters and sweeteners are the easiest swaps to make to enhance an old Fashioned, according to a mixologist. Apple bitters are a great option, but almond and walnut bitters will bring sweetness, nuttiness, and a sophisticated depth to pair with other apple flavors and the bourbon, itself. Cinnamon bitters would also work well instead of Angostura bitters to play up the baking spice aspect of apple pie. You can also blend a dash of cinnamon into your sugar or make a cinnamon simple syrup. Garnishes are also crucial when it comes to an Old Fashioned, and a thinly sliced apple or a dehydrated apple slice and cinnamon stick are the visual introduction you need. A cinnamon and sugar rim is another apple pie-inspired garnish that we use to enhance an apple martini.