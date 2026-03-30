This Old Fashioned Twist Combines Two American Classics In One Cocktail

The Old Fashioned is one of the most famous classic cocktails you'll find on the menu at any bar or restaurant. With a history dating back to the 19th century, a classic Old Fashioned recipe uses bourbon, a uniquely American spirit. So why not combine bourbon with apples for a twist that combines two American classics?

Just as bourbon is an American born whiskey, apples are America's favorite fruit, and apple pie is quite literally a metaphor for being American. Plus, the sweetness of apples and notes of caramel and baking spices in a typical apple pie recipe are also common tasting notes in bourbon. One of the great things about a classic cocktail like the Old Fashioned is that its simple ingredient list can be customized, swapped, and augmented, transforming into countless variations. And an apple pie Old Fashioned has many variations of its own because you can infuse apple pie flavor through numerous spirits, sweeteners and liqueurs.

One way to make an apple pie Old Fashioned is to use an apple-flavored bourbon or whiskey along with apple bitters to really enhance the apple flavor. You can swap the sugar cube for maple syrup or create an apple and spice infused simple syrup swap which will bring sweetness and apple flavor to a classic Old Fashioned recipe. You can also augment a classic Old Fashioned recipe with more apple-flavored additions. You can use applejack, an apple-flavored brandy, instead of or in conjunction with bourbon, for example.