Make Your Martini Taste Like Apple Pie With 2 Easy Additions
Shaken or stirred, the dessert martini is a new classic paying tribute to an old favorite. Though the key ingredients that make up the original martini include gin and vermouth, dessert martinis typically swap in vodka for the base spirit and add plenty of sweet syrups and ingredients into the mix. For example, this recipe for a key lime pie martini delivers all that dessert goodness in a boozy sip. For a fall-favorite-turned-potable beverage, give an apple pie martini a try. Using a spiced apple cider as the drink base and a cinnamon sugar rim as the finishing touch, this will no doubt be the signature drink of your autumn.
Dessert martinis definitely buck tradition and, as such, give more leeway when it comes to clever concoctions. Knowing that apple cider adds the perfect touch to fall cocktails, it's especially prudent to use cider rather than juice if you want to get the warming spices and flavor just right for your apple pie martini. Choosing a cider like this North Coast Organic Apple Cider will spice up your cocktail just right. From there, you simply need to choose the right spirit, mix-ins, and garnishes for the perfect sipper.
Preparing the perfect apple pie martini
A spiced apple cider base is the ideal place to start with your martini. Depending on how strong you want your martini, either equal parts vodka to cider of two ounces each or one ounce of vodka to two ounces of cider is a well-balanced mix. For apple pie a la mode-inspired flavors, use vanilla vodka instead of plain or a caramel-flavored vodka for an even more decadent fall treat. You can mix in a dash of creamer, apple liqueur, or even a cinnamon simple syrup for a more robust mix.
For the best-looking and tasting cocktail, make a basic cinnamon and sugar mixture for rimming your glass. To elevate this even further, you can crush up cinnamon graham crackers or ginger snaps for a little crunchy texture. Top everything off with an apple round to garnish the side of your glass and a small sprinkle of cinnamon on top. If you really want to get extra, a dollop of whipped cream or a drizzle of caramel sauce would also make an excellent finishing touch. Be sure to enjoy and drink responsibly!