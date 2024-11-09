Make Your Martini Taste Like Apple Pie With 2 Easy Additions

Shaken or stirred, the dessert martini is a new classic paying tribute to an old favorite. Though the key ingredients that make up the original martini include gin and vermouth, dessert martinis typically swap in vodka for the base spirit and add plenty of sweet syrups and ingredients into the mix. For example, this recipe for a key lime pie martini delivers all that dessert goodness in a boozy sip. For a fall-favorite-turned-potable beverage, give an apple pie martini a try. Using a spiced apple cider as the drink base and a cinnamon sugar rim as the finishing touch, this will no doubt be the signature drink of your autumn.

Advertisement

Dessert martinis definitely buck tradition and, as such, give more leeway when it comes to clever concoctions. Knowing that apple cider adds the perfect touch to fall cocktails, it's especially prudent to use cider rather than juice if you want to get the warming spices and flavor just right for your apple pie martini. Choosing a cider like this North Coast Organic Apple Cider will spice up your cocktail just right. From there, you simply need to choose the right spirit, mix-ins, and garnishes for the perfect sipper.