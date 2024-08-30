Elevate Your Fall Drinks With Apple Cider Ice Cubes

Once the weather cools down and the leaves start changing, we love to ramp up the coziness of our drinks. Simple cocktails have to be decked out with cinnamon sticks and every cup of coffee we have requires some type of pumpkin spice flavor. To really take things up a notch, even the flavor of our ice cubes need a boost of autumnal flair. To amp up your fall drinks, use apple cider ice cubes.

We're no stranger to fancying up a drink with gussied up cubes — making infused ice cubes for cocktails makes the drinks much more refreshing for the summertime, particularly when they're filled with mint and citrus. Fall drinks, however, are cozy, filled with spiced ingredients that are only made better with apple cider. The drink is made with tart apples, oranges, warming spices like cinnamon and cloves, and brown sugar or honey. It's simple, yet delightful, making it perfectly complementary for any autumnal-themed drink you have in mind — be it a more complex boozy apple cider or a classic cocktail like an old fashioned.

The method works with both store-bought and homemade apple cider. If you're going to be making the cider from scratch, make sure it cools down completely before pouring it into the ice cube tray. Allow it to harden in the freezer for around eight hours before placing them in your drinks.