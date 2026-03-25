9 Tips For Cooking With Grand Marnier

There are plenty of liqueur out there that work well in the kitchen, but one that doesn't get as much mention as it deserves is Grand Mariner. This French product is a blend of cognac and bitter orange liqueur, and it's full of flavor and character. It's not completely unknown in cooking, as it's most often remembered for being part of an iconic French recipe, crepe Suzette. Still, it's useful in various other cooking applications.

Anybody who's tasted Grand Mariner before will know just how special it is. As you may imagine from an orange liqueur, it's sweet, fragrant, and bitter. But unlike others, it also has silky cognac notes of caramel and vanilla. That's why it's so popular in several classic cocktails like margaritas, cosmopolitans, and sidecars. Thanks to my mixology training, I've mastered most of them, and a few other unique Grand Mariner concoctions of my own.

When I'm not wanting to drink something strong, it also makes for a decadent addition to hot chocolate, which is so good, it might just be your new go-to night cap. Beyond the beverages, Grand Mariner is a powerhouse ingredient to cook with. As a culinary-trained recipe developer, I've always got a red-ribboned bottle in my pantry for glazes, marinades, or if something needs to be flambéed. But there's no need to be intimidated to use it, you don't need any fancy techniques to make the most of its rich flavor. Here are some tips for cooking with Grand Mariner.