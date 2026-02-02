The 3-Ingredient Orange Chicken That's Too Easy Not To Make For Dinner

Whether you're looking to change up your weeknight dinner options or just craving some comfort food, orange chicken can be the perfect answer. A sweet and zesty classic, it's one of the tastiest, and simplest, crowd-pleasers you can get your hands on. And although it's a dish that's often associated with takeout joints (and Trader Joe's), it's actually really easy to recreate at home. All you need are three core ingredients to make a streamlined version that's equal parts delicious, affordable, and fast.

To whip up your own three-ingredient orange chicken, you'll need some teriyaki sauce, orange marmalade and, of course, chicken. Our recipe developer Michelle McGlinn likes to use frozen popcorn chicken, which is available at most grocery stores, but any frozen, precooked chicken should do. Breaded will taste best, but you can also opt for a plain version if you want to keep things on the healthier side. Just make sure that you cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces so that they will get evenly coated in sauce.

Once you have your ingredients ready, bake the chicken as per the instructions on the package and, in the meantime, dump the marmalade and teriyaki sauce into a pot. Heat the mixture over medium and simmer until the liquid thickens into a spoonable sauce — it should only take about 15 minutes or so. Then, simply toss the chicken into the sauce and serve with your favorite sides.