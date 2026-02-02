The 3-Ingredient Orange Chicken That's Too Easy Not To Make For Dinner
Whether you're looking to change up your weeknight dinner options or just craving some comfort food, orange chicken can be the perfect answer. A sweet and zesty classic, it's one of the tastiest, and simplest, crowd-pleasers you can get your hands on. And although it's a dish that's often associated with takeout joints (and Trader Joe's), it's actually really easy to recreate at home. All you need are three core ingredients to make a streamlined version that's equal parts delicious, affordable, and fast.
To whip up your own three-ingredient orange chicken, you'll need some teriyaki sauce, orange marmalade and, of course, chicken. Our recipe developer Michelle McGlinn likes to use frozen popcorn chicken, which is available at most grocery stores, but any frozen, precooked chicken should do. Breaded will taste best, but you can also opt for a plain version if you want to keep things on the healthier side. Just make sure that you cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces so that they will get evenly coated in sauce.
Once you have your ingredients ready, bake the chicken as per the instructions on the package and, in the meantime, dump the marmalade and teriyaki sauce into a pot. Heat the mixture over medium and simmer until the liquid thickens into a spoonable sauce — it should only take about 15 minutes or so. Then, simply toss the chicken into the sauce and serve with your favorite sides.
Swap teriyaki sauce for BBQ in a pinch
There are many customizations that you can play around with, too. The teriyaki sauce can easily be swapped for barbecue for an equally delicious orange chicken sauce, and you can even add in sriracha or red chili flakes for a little heat. If you want the dish to lean more sweet than spicy, add a pinch of sugar. And if you feel like it's missing something, try adding in a splash of soy sauce or sesame oil. You can also simmer some garlic and ginger in the pot before adding your sauce.
If you're using plain chicken breast (rather than breaded) and want to prepare it yourself, lightly coat the pieces with some olive oil and seasonings, before baking and tossing in the sauce as usual. This baked orange chicken recipe can provide some extra guidance. Otherwise, use pork or tofu in place of the chicken.
Steamed sticky rice is a classic side dish for this recipe, but you could also whip up some easy fried rice or noodles. To amp up the nutrition levels, opt for brown rice, quinoa, or a super-simple cauliflower rice. Feel free to load your bowl with veggies, too. Or just emulate your favorite take-out and enjoy the dish as is — it is all about ease after all.