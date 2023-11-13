The Booze You Need To Brighten Up Cranberry Ricotta Cake

Tasting Table's cranberry ricotta cake recipe has a secret ingredient — and it's a boozy one. The recipe infuses a tablespoon of Grand Marnier, an orange liqueur, to brighten up the flavor of the cake. The recipe also includes orange zest, and the liqueur heightens that flavor. Between the bright tartness of the orange and cranberry flavors, as well as the creaminess of the ricotta, the end result is so delicious and moist that you'll definitely want a second slice of it.

Recipe developer Jessica Morone notes that you can use just about any orange liqueur in place of the Grand Marnier, as it can get a bit pricey. If you want to avoid alcohol, Morone says you can swap it out for orange juice because, remember, the orange flavor is what's important here. However, to get to most of the recipe, it's probably best to stick with the boozy ingredient.