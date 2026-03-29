Transform Cheeseburgers Into Quesadillas By Swapping A Single Ingredient

Cheeseburgers and quesadillas are two fan favorites held together by gooey melted cheese. And considering how customizable both handhelds are, it's easy to combine them into one delicious dish. All you really need to transform a cheeseburger into a quesadilla is to swap a burger bun for a flour tortilla. You'll get a decadent, meaty bite of burger smothered in gooey cheese and all your favorite fix-ins. But instead of a soft bun, the cheeseburger will be sandwiched between two crispy tortillas. Plus, you can look to easy and delicious quesadilla recipes for Mexican-inspired fix-ins to complete the culinary fusion.

Tasting Table staff and recipe developer Kate Shungu created a quesadilla burger recipe to help guide you through the transformation. According to the recipe, you'll start by forming your burger patties and grilling or pan frying them. Once the burgers are ready, you'll start to assemble the quesadillas. Butter two whole tortillas on one side, placing one tortilla butter-side down on a hot skillet, followed by a layer of shredded cheese and the burger patty, as the cheese melts, you can add any toppings and sauces you want to the open-faced cheeseburger. Then, place the second tortilla buttered-side down on the skillet and top with shredded cheese. Once the shredded cheese has melted, stack it on top of the open-faced burger, pressing lightly to form a cohesive, integrated quesadilla. You can then cut the burger in half or into quesadilla-style triangles.