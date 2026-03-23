6 Javvy Protein Coffee Mix Flavors, Ranked
If there's any food/health crossover product we've all been hearing about a little more lately, it's protein. Protein is all the rage, and interest in protein powder has been steadily rising over the past five years (via Google Trends), peaking in popularity in early 2026. It follows that food industry companies want to get in on the trend, and they're doing so in droves. In-N-Out has the option to order your burger protein style, snacks like protein popcorn are getting some well-earned buzz (looking at you, Khloud), and even Starbucks added protein lattes to its menu. My Instagram algorithm directs all the food and beverage buzz to my feed, so when I noticed a new protein-forward coffee brand all over my feed, I knew I had to give it a try.
If you haven't heard of Javvy yet, buckle up — it may quickly become your new favorite way to get a little morning protein boost in. I'll admit to being full of doubt before trying the coffee. I'm picky about my protein powder. I hate when it has a chalky texture or an overly artificial flavor, and I wasn't sure how the concept of protein-laden, flavored coffee powder would translate to an actual product. Spoiler alert: I thought Javvy's offerings were pretty darn good. They certainly exceeded my expectations. I got to try six of the company's flavors, and I primarily ranked them in order of personal preference, taking into account how authentic each was to the flavor it purported to be.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
6. Original
Frequently in my product rankings, I end up ranking plain, original, or otherwise nondescript version of the product last. When one of these products ranks higher than last place, it's usually because I actively disliked other flavors on the list — so, take it as a good sign that the bottom spot on this ranking goes to Javvy's original flavor. Compared to others, it simply didn't pack enough punch.
I'd call Javvy's original protein coffee the most lackluster of the bunch, but we have to agree that being lackluster isn't a bad thing in this case. This flavor just isn't as adorned as the rest. It tastes like coffee and protein powder, even though the coffee is fairly subtle here. If you want a relatively neutral base that you can dress up to your liking, this would be a good buy, and it's still pretty good as a plain option. You do get more protein flavor here than in the following, but I didn't mind it. And, no — the texture of this (and all of Javvy's offerings) surprisingly isn't chalky in the slightest. Though not the most impressive of Javvy's offerings, I wouldn't shy away from its original flavor if it sounds up your alley.
5. Caramel
Up next we have Javvy's caramel protein coffee, a surefire hit for anyone who likes to start their morning with something a little sweet. Unfortunately, that person is not me. I can certainly appreciate the merit of sweet coffee offering presents to the masses, but ever since I started drinking it in high school, I've only ever wanted a bit of cream (if that). The only reason Javvy's caramel protein coffee isn't getting a higher spot on this list is because it didn't find full favor with me.
Caramel definitely came through, though, so if you're a caramel coffee person, you'd probably be into this one. I did get more caramel than coffee, which didn't irk me too much — I mostly just wasn't its biggest fan because it was a little cloying. This coffee also wasn't chalky in the slightest, which is a huge pro. Next time I make this one, I'll probably combine a scoop of caramel with a scoop of original to temper the sweetness a little.
4. Hazelnut
Again, personal preference came into play here, and I'm not the biggest fan of hazelnut-flavored things. There are a few reasons this scored at number four on this list, while still ranking higher than the original or caramel coffees. Ultimately, I have some mixed opinions here. On the one hand, I'm definitely not a hazelnut fanatic, and on the other hand, the hazelnut flavor wasn't super strong in this coffee. So, while I enjoyed it a little more than I'd typically enjoy hazelnut-flavored products, I expect hazelnut fans may want a slightly punchier flavor.
I know that's a bit of a nuanced take — do with it what you will. I liked that this was less sweet than the caramel coffee, and I appreciated that it didn't punch me in the face with an overwhelming amount of hazelnut. And, if you need more hazelnut, you could always infuse simple syrup with hazelnut flavor to add into the mix. I'll definitely finish the bag I have and will probably mix it with the following flavor to make it a little more appealing.
3. French Vanilla
Vanilla Protein Latte may have been our least favorite of Dutch Bros protein coffees, but I quite liked Javvy's French vanilla protein coffee powder. Admittedly, I'm also a sucker for anything vanilla-flavored, so I was enchanted by this one from the start. There are a few reasons it didn't score higher than third place here — while I liked it, I find the following two to be stronger offerings that are more likely to appeal to a wider audience. And, again, saccharinity was a bit of a problem with this one.
I wouldn't call Javvy's French vanilla protein coffee too sweet by any means, but its sweetness did seem a little out of proportion with the rest of the coffee. I did get both the French vanilla and coffee flavors in equal measure, though, which works in the favor of this mix. Moreover, don't think of this coffee as being just vanilla — it's incredibly flavorful, and since trying it, I've had it both on its own and mixed with other protein coffees from the brand. But if you want some flavor that will knock you off your feet, go with one of my top two choices.
2. Mocha
Undeniably familiar and endlessly endearing, Javvy's mocha coffee couldn't possibly get a low spot on this list. It's comforting in the way of mochas — warm, rich, and inviting. I liked Javvy's mocha offering a lot. It's a simple concept with what ended up being a complex result. The flavor was present in droves, but at the end of the day, it still stayed determinedly in mocha territory.
Chocolate lovers will find themselves attracted to this offering, but so will those who don't typically go for a lot of chocolate first thing in the morning, which is one thing I really loved about this mix. It's definitely chocolatey but doesn't at all go too far with the flavor profile. Similarly to the previous coffee I discussed, I found the chocolate and coffee flavors to be present in equal measure, making for an overall very well-rounded morning sipper. The next time I make this one, I'll be combining it with French vanilla for even more depth of flavor — but I might have to make it through the following bag before I can start on with the rest.
1. White Chocolate Mocha
As someone with a staunch vendetta against white chocolate, I didn't expect to like Javvy's white chocolate mocha protein coffee at all. Some would argue that white chocolate can effortlessly elevate desserts — I beg to disagree. It's always tasted like straight sugar to me. So, imagine my surprise when I took a sip of Javvy's white chocolate mocha protein coffee and was confronted with a burst of rich, non-cloying flavor. To directly quote my tasting notes: "This slaps."
The white chocolate, mocha, and coffee flavors were all incredibly balanced in this drink, and I think that helped endear me to it right off the bat. Though I could taste white chocolate, it didn't announce itself too loudly at all. This coffee was sweet enough to make it taste true to its flavors, but by no means was it too sweet, another thing I greatly appreciated. There was also so much additional flavor here that it managed to mask any taste of protein powder. It tastes like a treat, to be sure, and I've been enjoying this one every morning since I first tried it.
Methodology
Javvy sent me six of its flavors to try and rank, but there are more flavors in the company's lineup. After sampling these, I'd try any other product without hesitation. I made each according to package instructions. The company says to use 8 ounces of water or milk per single scoop of protein powder; for simplicity's sake (and to really put these coffees to the test) I chose to mix them with water.
I ranked them primarily based on personal preference, and since I'm not much of a sweet or hazelnut coffee gal, the caramel and hazelnut offerings got lower spots on this list. Because I found appeal in all these flavors, I had to be more subjective with this tasting than I may have otherwise — I really think everyone will have varying preferences just based on what they like, and I didn't try a single flavor that fell very short. Take this as your sign to bite the bullet and pick up some Javvy.