6 Javvy Protein Coffee Mix Flavors, Ranked

If there's any food/health crossover product we've all been hearing about a little more lately, it's protein. Protein is all the rage, and interest in protein powder has been steadily rising over the past five years (via Google Trends), peaking in popularity in early 2026. It follows that food industry companies want to get in on the trend, and they're doing so in droves. In-N-Out has the option to order your burger protein style, snacks like protein popcorn are getting some well-earned buzz (looking at you, Khloud), and even Starbucks added protein lattes to its menu. My Instagram algorithm directs all the food and beverage buzz to my feed, so when I noticed a new protein-forward coffee brand all over my feed, I knew I had to give it a try.

If you haven't heard of Javvy yet, buckle up — it may quickly become your new favorite way to get a little morning protein boost in. I'll admit to being full of doubt before trying the coffee. I'm picky about my protein powder. I hate when it has a chalky texture or an overly artificial flavor, and I wasn't sure how the concept of protein-laden, flavored coffee powder would translate to an actual product. Spoiler alert: I thought Javvy's offerings were pretty darn good. They certainly exceeded my expectations. I got to try six of the company's flavors, and I primarily ranked them in order of personal preference, taking into account how authentic each was to the flavor it purported to be.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.