The Best Temperature Settings To Cook Bacon In The Microwave

You'd be unlikely to find a meat eater that doesn't love a crispy, savory strip of bacon. While the pan-fried method is perhaps the most used, cooking bacon has extended to the oven, the grill, and yes, even the microwave. Microwaved bacon might sound like a disaster, especially after Rachael Ray's now-deleted microwave bacon recipe, but you can actually achieve perfectly crispy bacon strips in the microwave if you know the best temperature settings. We consulted chef and content creator Violet Witchel on the proper practices for bacon as good as any pan-fried version.

"Microwave on medium or high for 4 to 5 minutes until [it's at the] desired texture!" Witchel recommends. In case you're unaware, microwaves have different power levels, and it's very important to know how to use them. Where ovens have numerical temperatures, microwaves have power settings that generally range from 1 to 10, with 5 being "medium" and 6 through 10 being varying degrees of "high." A medium power setting means that the microwave will cycle on and off, instead of constantly zapping your food with microwaves like the high setting, which might burn the bacon before cooking it all the way through.

"All microwaves are different," she adds, "so check throughout to ensure it's not getting overdone." Indeed, microwaves come in many different styles, brands, and categories. If you're in the market for a new microwave, you can check out our expert guide for picking the best one.